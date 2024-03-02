Hyderabad Drug Bust: Key Suppliers Arrested, Tollywood Links Exposed

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking in Hyderabad, police have apprehended Syed Abbas Jafery Ali, Faisal Khan, and Abdul Wassay from Goa. This trio is accused of orchestrating drug parties and supplying narcotics across Hyderabad, with connections to the Tollywood industry emerging.
Unraveling the Drug Network
Investigations into the Radisson Hotel drug party led to the arrest of these individuals, revealing a sophisticated operation. Using Snapchat for coordination, the suppliers catered to various high-profile areas including Film Nagar and Jubilee Hills. Digital transactions for cocaine, reaching up to Rs 30,000 for two grams, were traced back to these suppliers.
Tollywood's Shadowy Corners
The probe shed light on the suppliers' links with Tollywood, with director Krish's name surfacing but his initial tests returning negative for cocaine. The police's efforts to identify and arrest other consumers involved in the drug parties highlight the challenge of tackling drug use in the entertainment industry.
Broader Implications and Ongoing Efforts
The arrests have opened up inquiries into a wider network of drug suppliers operating in Bengaluru, Chennai, and Goa, with suspicions of cross-border cocaine trafficking. The state narcotics bureau and Cyberabad police are intensifying efforts to dismantle this network, signaling a stern stance against drug trafficking and consumption within the state.