Hyderabad: A Spate of Criminal Incidents and Swift Arrests

The city of Hyderabad has been the scene of several significant events involving violent and criminal activities, leading to multiple arrests by authorities. The incidents range from a gruesome murder to a heart-wrenching road accident, and a high-profile legal saga.

Market Police Apprehend Murder Suspect

In one of the most disturbing incidents, Mohammed Mohsin Khan, a 25-year-old man from Nizamabad district, was arrested for a brutal murder. The victim, an unidentified individual, was found dead on a footpath in Secunderabad. Khan was also implicated in assaulting and robbing Mithilesh Kumar Yadav, a witness who threatened to report the crime. Khan, reportedly intoxicated at the time, confessed to committing the crimes to fund his alcohol addiction. This is not his first encounter with the law, having previously been involved in a robbery back in 2008.

Non-Bailable Warrant for Chadalavada Infratech's Director

In another development, Chadalavada Ravindra Babu, the director of Chadalavada Infratech Ltd, is now under the glare of the law. The criminal courts at Nampally issued a non-bailable warrant against him for failing to attend court proceedings. Ravindra Babu is embroiled in 18 criminal cases spread across four different states.

Fatal Road Accident and Arrest

In a tragic turn of events, a road accident claimed the life of 55-year-old M. Lakshmi, leaving her son, Kodelu Ramu, critically injured. The accident occurred when a speeding tipper lorry hit their two-wheeler on ZP Road before fleeing the scene. However, the police managed to trace the lorry using CCTV footage and arrest the driver.

Seizure of PDS Rice and Search for Accused

In another significant operation, the Malakpet police seized 32 tonnes of PDS rice from a lorry at Moosarambagh crossroads. The driver, Birendra Kumar, stated that the rice belonged to Mohammed Rizwan of Malakpet. Rizwan is currently absconding, and police are on the lookout for him.

These incidents underscore the relentless efforts of Hyderabad's law enforcement in maintaining law and order, even in the face of a rising tide of criminal activities. The city's residents remain hopeful that justice will be served in each case, and that safety and peace will prevail in their city.