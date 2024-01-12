Hyattsville Man Arrested for String of Taxi Driver Robberies

Francisco Chevez-Ramirez, a 24-year-old resident of Hyattsville, has been apprehended by local police in relation to a spate of armed robberies that terrorized local independent taxi drivers. This series of alarming incidents took place between January 4 and January 10, 2024, in Edmonston and unincorporated areas of Hyattsville.

A Web of Deceit

Operating under the guise of an innocent customer, Chevez-Ramirez allegedly climbed into the victims’ cars only to reveal his true intentions. Brandishing what appeared to be a firearm, he coerced the drivers into surrendering their money and possessions. In a particularly brutal incident, he assaulted a driver and compelled them to withdraw cash from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM).

The Arrest and Charges

Chevez-Ramirez was taken into custody on January 10, 2024. Subsequent investigations led to the discovery of a replica firearm and additional evidence at his residence. The firearm was identical to the one described by the victims during the robberies. Following his arrest, Chevez-Ramirez confessed to his involvement in the robberies, leading to charges including first degree assault, armed robbery, and firearms offenses. He is currently under detention as investigations continue.

Unearthing Further Victims

Authorities suspect that there may be additional victims who have yet to come forward. In a bid to uncover the full extent of Chevez-Ramirez’s crimes, they are urging anyone with relevant information to reach out. The aim is not only to bring the perpetrator to justice but also to shed light on the plight of the independent taxi drivers who became targets of these heinous acts.