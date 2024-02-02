Husband Sets Wife on Fire in Dispute Over Alcohol Consumption

In a horrifying incident in Dwarka's Dabri area, a 32-year-old woman named Binita found herself in the throes of a life-threatening situation when her husband, Narender, decided to resolve their dispute in a most violent manner. The argument revolved around Narender's alcohol consumption, a topic that had been a frequent trigger for their rows. On Thursday, the disagreement took a shocking turn when Narender doused Binita in kerosene and set her on fire.

Immediate Intervention by Neighbors

The neighbors, upon hearing Binita's screams, intervened just in time to douse the flames. With 20 percent of her body covered in burns, Binita was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital. Her condition is currently stable, and she remains under medical observation.

An Arrest and a History of Violence

Following the incident, the police swung into action, arresting Narender and charging him with attempted murder. Upon further investigation, it was found that the couple's regular arguments over Narender's drinking habits had created a tense atmosphere in their household. The neighbors corroborated this fact, stating that the couple's fights were frequent and often escalated. The latest altercation, however, marked a drastic and terrifying escalation, with Narender taking the extreme step of trying to end Binita's life.

Legal Proceedings Underway

With Narender now in custody, the legal proceedings against him for his attempted murder charge have begun. The outcome of this case will send a strong message about the consequences of domestic violence and the importance of resolving disputes without resorting to such extreme measures.