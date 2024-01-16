Huntingtown Resident Convicted on Ten Felony Animal Cruelty Charges

Luis Alberto Hinojosa Morales, a 36-year-old Huntingtown resident, has been found guilty of ten felony animal cruelty charges by a Calvert County District Court Judge, marking a significant step in the fight against illegal cockfighting. This conviction, delivered on January 12, 2024, serves as a stark reminder of the seriousness with which the justice system views such inhumane activities.

Unearthing the Illegal Operation

The case against Morales began in August 2022, following complaints by neighbors about disturbances from a large flock of roosters at his property. The ensuing investigation by Calvert County Animal Control revealed troubling signs of cockfighting, a cruel and outlawed sport.

A Crucial Discovery

Upon inspection, authorities discovered tools typically associated with illegal cockfighting, thereby strengthening suspicions of Morales' involvement in the activity. The presence of these tools not only suggested the preparation of the birds for fights but also provided the necessary evidence for a court-ordered search warrant.

The Aftermath

Armed with the warrant, officials seized the animals from Morales' property, effectively shutting down the illicit operation. Following the guilty verdict, Judge Robyn E. Riddle revoked Morales' bond, mandating his immediate detention at the Calvert County Detention Center. Morales now faces the possibility of up to 30 years behind bars. His sentencing is scheduled for February 7, 2024.

This conviction sends a clear message about the gravity of animal cruelty charges, particularly those related to illegal activities like cockfighting. It underscores the commitment of authorities to uphold animal rights and serves as a wake-up call for individuals engaged in such activities.