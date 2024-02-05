Huntingdon Resident Handed Driving Ban after Being Found Asleep at the Wheel

Emmanuel Osei, a resident of Maple Drive in Huntingdon, received a significant driving ban of three years and six months after an unusual incident that could have had far graver consequences. In the early hours of January 28, on the A1307 at Godmanchester, police officers discovered Osei in a seemingly precarious situation - asleep behind the wheel of his Mercedes C220.

At first glance, it appeared to be a simple case of a broken down vehicle. However, upon closer inspection, officers found Osei fast asleep in the driver's seat, his seat belt securely fastened with the car's engine idling. This discovery led to a breathalyzer test, which revealed a reading of 47 microgrammes of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath. This substantially exceeded the legal limit of 35 microgrammes, drawing a stark picture of drink driving.

The Legal Proceedings

Osei was taken into custody, where a reading of 42 microgrammes was recorded. With little room for denial, he pleaded guilty to the offense of drink driving at Peterborough Magistrates' Court the very next day. The court, recognizing the potential danger Osei posed not only to himself but also to others, handed him a significant punishment. In addition to the driving ban, Osei is required to complete 120 hours of unpaid work over the course of the year.

PC Neil Game from the Cambridgeshire Police road policing team didn't mince words when condemning Osei's actions. He emphasized that there is simply no excuse for drink driving, an act that puts the driver and everyone else on the road in grave danger. Furthermore, he issued a crucial piece of advice to drivers: If tired, pull over in a layby or a service station to rest safely, rather than choosing the perilous option of driving under the influence.