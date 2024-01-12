en English
Crime

Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges Amid Election Heat

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:51 am EST
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty to Federal Tax Charges Amid Election Heat

In a federal courtroom in Los Angeles, Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, entered a plea of not guilty to nine counts of felony and misdemeanor tax offenses. The charges are the culmination of a long-term federal investigation into Biden’s tax and business dealings. These alleged offenses reveal a four-year scheme where Hunter Biden reportedly avoided paying $1.4 million in taxes to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The prosecution asserts that the money was diverted to fund an extravagant lifestyle.

Additional Charges and Legal Proceedings

In a separate legal development, Hunter Biden has also been indicted in Delaware for lying on a federal gun purchase form in October 2018 and illegal gun possession. Despite these charges, he maintains his innocence. Earlier, a plea agreement seemed imminent, which would have concluded the case with probation and no prosecution on the gun charge. However, a judge’s inquiry caused the deal to unravel.

Political Drama Amid Legal Troubles

As these legal proceedings unfold, they cast a shadow over the upcoming 2024 election. While Hunter Biden faces potential prosecution, former President Donald Trump is also under scrutiny by the Justice Department. The Republicans have criticized the original plea deal offered to Hunter Biden and have initiated investigations into President Biden, alleging influence-peddling with his son. The charges against President Biden are yet to be substantiated with evidence.

Implications of the Charges

On conviction, the tax charges against Hunter Biden could result in a sentence of up to 17 years in prison. His defense attorney, Abbe Lowell, argues that Hunter Biden is being unjustly targeted due to his last name and political pressure. The trial is tentatively set for June 20, while the next hearing is scheduled for March 27. Amid this legal turmoil, Hunter Biden made a surprise appearance at a House Oversight committee hearing in Washington, pertaining to a GOP-led probe into his family’s business affairs.

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

