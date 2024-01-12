Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in High-Profile Tax Evasion Case

In a recent turn of events, Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, pleaded not guilty to a series of tax evasion charges.

The indictment alleges a four-year scheme aimed at escaping the payment of $1.4 million in federal taxes. From 2016 to October 2020, instead of funding government coffers, this money allegedly supported Biden’s extravagant lifestyle.

The indictment paints a vivid picture of expenditures on drugs, escorts, luxury hotels, rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other personal items.

Hunter Biden faces nine counts of refusing to pay federal taxes, which, if convicted, could lead to a maximum prison sentence of up to 17 years. These charges include three felonies and six misdemeanors.