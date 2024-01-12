en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in High-Profile Tax Evasion Case

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:22 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 1:56 am EST
Hunter Biden Pleads Not Guilty in High-Profile Tax Evasion Case

In a recent turn of events, Hunter Biden, the son of US President Joe Biden, pleaded not guilty to a series of tax evasion charges.

The indictment alleges a four-year scheme aimed at escaping the payment of $1.4 million in federal taxes. From 2016 to October 2020, instead of funding government coffers, this money allegedly supported Biden’s extravagant lifestyle.

The indictment paints a vivid picture of expenditures on drugs, escorts, luxury hotels, rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other personal items.

Hunter Biden faces nine counts of refusing to pay federal taxes, which, if convicted, could lead to a maximum prison sentence of up to 17 years. These charges include three felonies and six misdemeanors.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
16 seconds ago
Interfaith Couple Brutally Assaulted in Karnataka: A Breach of Safety and Communal Harmony
In a shocking incident that has sparked widespread outrage and fear, an interfaith couple was brutally assaulted by a group of men in Hangal, Haveri, Karnataka. The horrifying event, which took place on January 7, sent tremors of alarm through the community, raising grave concerns about safety and communal harmony. Violent Attack on Interfaith Couple
Interfaith Couple Brutally Assaulted in Karnataka: A Breach of Safety and Communal Harmony
Scott Andrew Minigle Faces Court: A Case of Tragic Consequences
10 mins ago
Scott Andrew Minigle Faces Court: A Case of Tragic Consequences
Chandigarh Man Loses Rs 3.50 lakh in Online Scam Offering IELTS Certificate without Exam
11 mins ago
Chandigarh Man Loses Rs 3.50 lakh in Online Scam Offering IELTS Certificate without Exam
Major Update in Case Against Buffalo Supermarket Shooter, Payton Gendron
3 mins ago
Major Update in Case Against Buffalo Supermarket Shooter, Payton Gendron
Police Establish Crime Scenes: A Cross-Section of Crime and Investigation
5 mins ago
Police Establish Crime Scenes: A Cross-Section of Crime and Investigation
Escalation in Violence Plunges Ecuador into State of Chaos
8 mins ago
Escalation in Violence Plunges Ecuador into State of Chaos
Latest Headlines
World News
PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Participates in Nashik's 'Swachhata Abhiyan'
32 seconds
PM Modi Inaugurates India's Longest Sea Bridge, Participates in Nashik's 'Swachhata Abhiyan'
Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Cover May See a 50% Increase
1 min
Ayushman Bharat Health Insurance Cover May See a 50% Increase
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies Amidst Political Debates and Public Sentiment
2 mins
Australia Day Controversy Intensifies Amidst Political Debates and Public Sentiment
Venus Remedies Secures Marketing Authorisations for Oncology Products in Malta
3 mins
Venus Remedies Secures Marketing Authorisations for Oncology Products in Malta
Rozelle Parklands Asbestos Scare: Urgent Clean-Up Actions Underway
3 mins
Rozelle Parklands Asbestos Scare: Urgent Clean-Up Actions Underway
Unexpected Appearance of Hunter Biden at House Hearing Causes Stir
4 mins
Unexpected Appearance of Hunter Biden at House Hearing Causes Stir
Political Waters Stirred by PM Modi's Visit to Panchvati
8 mins
Political Waters Stirred by PM Modi's Visit to Panchvati
Ulrika Jonsson Criticizes Ex-Lover Sven Goran Eriksson Amid His Cancer Battle
8 mins
Ulrika Jonsson Criticizes Ex-Lover Sven Goran Eriksson Amid His Cancer Battle
Almonds: A Nutritional Powerhouse Boosting Heart and Gut Health
9 mins
Almonds: A Nutritional Powerhouse Boosting Heart and Gut Health
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
2 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
15 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
16 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
16 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
18 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
19 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
21 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app