Hunt for Suspects in Hattieville Double Murder Intensifies

On a quiet farm in Hattieville, Belize, a community reels from a chilling double homicide that claimed the lives of Joel Andrews, a local pig farmer known as ‘New York’, and his associate, Martin Sho. The incident, which took place around October 24, has prompted a widespread search for two 22-year-old suspects, Blake Lewis and Ian Herrera, both natives of Hattieville.

A Brutal Scene Unearthed

Authorities were called to Joel Andrews’ farm after the grim discovery of two bodies, discarded in a pond on the property. Andrews had sustained gunshot wounds while Sho had been subjected to a brutal combination of gunfire and chopping injuries. The calculated violence of the act has sent shockwaves through the ordinarily tranquil community.

Wanted: Blake Lewis and Ian Herrera

The Hattieville Police Crimes Investigation Branch have singled out Blake Lewis and Ian Herrera as persons of interest in this macabre case. Lewis, a six-foot-tall Kriol man, is characterized by his slim build, dark brown skin and eyes, and hair that transitions from brown to a reddish hue. Herrera shares a similar physical description.

A Plea to the Public

In an effort to expedite the apprehension of the two suspects, the Hattieville Police are urging the public to assist in their search. Any member of the public with information regarding the whereabouts of Lewis and Herrera is requested to contact the nearest police station or dial the emergency numbers 911 and 922, which connect to Crimestoppers.

The double murder marks a dark chapter in the history of Hattieville, as authorities and residents alike grapple with the severity of the crime. As the hunt for Lewis and Herrera continues, the community of Hattieville remains hopeful for justice.