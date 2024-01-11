en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Belize

Hunt for Suspects in Hattieville Double Murder Intensifies

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 9:14 pm EST
Hunt for Suspects in Hattieville Double Murder Intensifies

On a quiet farm in Hattieville, Belize, a community reels from a chilling double homicide that claimed the lives of Joel Andrews, a local pig farmer known as ‘New York’, and his associate, Martin Sho. The incident, which took place around October 24, has prompted a widespread search for two 22-year-old suspects, Blake Lewis and Ian Herrera, both natives of Hattieville.

A Brutal Scene Unearthed

Authorities were called to Joel Andrews’ farm after the grim discovery of two bodies, discarded in a pond on the property. Andrews had sustained gunshot wounds while Sho had been subjected to a brutal combination of gunfire and chopping injuries. The calculated violence of the act has sent shockwaves through the ordinarily tranquil community.

Wanted: Blake Lewis and Ian Herrera

The Hattieville Police Crimes Investigation Branch have singled out Blake Lewis and Ian Herrera as persons of interest in this macabre case. Lewis, a six-foot-tall Kriol man, is characterized by his slim build, dark brown skin and eyes, and hair that transitions from brown to a reddish hue. Herrera shares a similar physical description.

A Plea to the Public

In an effort to expedite the apprehension of the two suspects, the Hattieville Police are urging the public to assist in their search. Any member of the public with information regarding the whereabouts of Lewis and Herrera is requested to contact the nearest police station or dial the emergency numbers 911 and 922, which connect to Crimestoppers.

The double murder marks a dark chapter in the history of Hattieville, as authorities and residents alike grapple with the severity of the crime. As the hunt for Lewis and Herrera continues, the community of Hattieville remains hopeful for justice.

0
Belize Crime
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Belize

See more
2 hours ago
Belize Island Holdings Ltd Opens Position for Marine & Technical Expeditor
Belize Island Holdings Ltd, a stalwart in the marine sector, has opened the search for a proficient candidate to fill the role of a Marine & Technical Expeditor. The company’s supply chain operations are set to gain an important cog in their machine with this position. The role demands a versatile individual capable of expediting
Belize Island Holdings Ltd Opens Position for Marine & Technical Expeditor
A Century of Wisdom: Chan Pine Ridge Village Celebrates Ms. Marcelina Chan's 99th Birthday
6 hours ago
A Century of Wisdom: Chan Pine Ridge Village Celebrates Ms. Marcelina Chan's 99th Birthday
Darrell Gray Released on Bail After Guilty Plea for Bicycle Theft
8 hours ago
Darrell Gray Released on Bail After Guilty Plea for Bicycle Theft
Minor's Rape in Belize City: A Harrowing Tale of Injustice and Courage
5 hours ago
Minor's Rape in Belize City: A Harrowing Tale of Injustice and Courage
Caesar Ridge and Survivors United Kick Off the William Dawson Peace Cup with Impressive Victories
5 hours ago
Caesar Ridge and Survivors United Kick Off the William Dawson Peace Cup with Impressive Victories
Belize Park Rangers Thwart Poachers in Elijio Panti National Park
6 hours ago
Belize Park Rangers Thwart Poachers in Elijio Panti National Park
Latest Headlines
World News
Canadian Emergency Rooms in Crisis Amidst Respiratory Illness Peak
42 seconds
Canadian Emergency Rooms in Crisis Amidst Respiratory Illness Peak
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
2 mins
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
UmKhonto WeSizwe Party: A Fresh Contender in South Africa's Political Arena
5 mins
UmKhonto WeSizwe Party: A Fresh Contender in South Africa's Political Arena
Former Postmistress Challenges Sir Ed Davey in Election Over Post Office Scandal
6 mins
Former Postmistress Challenges Sir Ed Davey in Election Over Post Office Scandal
China Stands Firm on Taiwan in Military Talks with the U.S.
7 mins
China Stands Firm on Taiwan in Military Talks with the U.S.
DOH Aids Baguio City Amid Mayor Magalong's Diarrhea Outbreak Declaration
12 mins
DOH Aids Baguio City Amid Mayor Magalong's Diarrhea Outbreak Declaration
Justin Greaves Returns to West Indies ODI Squad for Australia Matches
12 mins
Justin Greaves Returns to West Indies ODI Squad for Australia Matches
Strong Group's Impressive Lineup Set to Compete in Dubai Tournament
13 mins
Strong Group's Impressive Lineup Set to Compete in Dubai Tournament
Historic Legislation Bans Forced Sterilization: A Victory for Human Rights
14 mins
Historic Legislation Bans Forced Sterilization: A Victory for Human Rights
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
2 mins
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
4 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
6 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
6 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
6 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
11 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
11 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
13 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app