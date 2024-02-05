Hunger Strike in Vietnam: A Lawyer's Protest for Rights and Reforms

A landscape of injustice is unfolding at the Prison No. 6 in Vietnam's Nghe An province. At its heart is Dang Dinh Bach, a lawyer and environmental activist who, amidst serving a five-year sentence for tax evasion, has initiated a hunger strike. The act is both a bold protest against the dismal prison conditions and a persuasive appeal to his cellmate, Tran Huynh Duy Thuc, to terminate his own hunger strike.

Struggling for Rights Inside the Walls

Thuc, a political prisoner since 2010 serving a 16-year sentence for allegedly attempting to overthrow the government, embarked on a hunger strike following the prison canteen's refusal to sell him food. Bach's hunger strike is a testament to the solidarity between the two men, both victims of a system that denies them basic human rights.

Abuse and Denial: A Harrowing Tale

Bach's wife, Tran Phuong Thao, has brought to light the chilling details of the prisoners' ordeal. Bach and other political prisoners have been denied certain rights, such as sending letters and making phone calls. The prison canteen has refused to sell them food, compounding their suffering. Moreover, they have been subjected to physical abuse and threats, adding a sinister dimension to their already grim situation.

Family Under Duress: A Ripple Effect

The repercussions of Bach's incarceration extend beyond the prison walls. His family is feeling the heat from the government, pressurized to pay a fine related to Bach's case. This added financial burden is aggravating their struggle with residential registration and access to utilities. The hardship is further exacerbated by Thao's unemployment and the monumental task of caring for their young child alone.

In the face of these relentless challenges, Bach's hunger strike shines a spotlight on the need for prison reform and the respect of human rights in Vietnam. It is a call to action for the global community to rally behind these political prisoners, demanding justice and advocating for change.