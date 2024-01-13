en English
Crime

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help in Manhunt

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:04 am EST
Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help in Manhunt

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has launched a public appeal for information, focusing on the whereabouts of Corey James Moore, a 46-year-old Arcata resident, currently wanted on an outstanding felony warrant. Moore is believed to be transient within the Arcata region of California.

Public Advisory

In a bid to ensure public safety, the HCSO has issued a description of Moore. He is characterized as a white male, standing around 6 feet 3 inches in height and weighing approximately 200 pounds. Moore is easily identifiable by his short brown hair, hazel eyes, and a distinctive beard. Upon encountering Moore, the public has been strongly advised not to engage with him directly, but to promptly dial 911 to report his location.

Community Assistance

In this quest to locate Moore, the HCSO is heavily relying on the assistance of the community. The office has not divulged further specifics on the nature of the outstanding felony warrant at this juncture. However, it is known that Moore is wanted for possessing obscene material of a minor engaged in a sexual act.

Public Appeal

As the search continues, the HCSO keeps urging the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings of Moore immediately. The office hopes that with the community’s cooperation and increased awareness, Moore will soon be located and the felony warrant executed.

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

