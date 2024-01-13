Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help in Manhunt

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) has launched a public appeal for information, focusing on the whereabouts of Corey James Moore, a 46-year-old Arcata resident, currently wanted on an outstanding felony warrant. Moore is believed to be transient within the Arcata region of California.

Public Advisory

In a bid to ensure public safety, the HCSO has issued a description of Moore. He is characterized as a white male, standing around 6 feet 3 inches in height and weighing approximately 200 pounds. Moore is easily identifiable by his short brown hair, hazel eyes, and a distinctive beard. Upon encountering Moore, the public has been strongly advised not to engage with him directly, but to promptly dial 911 to report his location.

Community Assistance

In this quest to locate Moore, the HCSO is heavily relying on the assistance of the community. The office has not divulged further specifics on the nature of the outstanding felony warrant at this juncture. However, it is known that Moore is wanted for possessing obscene material of a minor engaged in a sexual act.

Public Appeal

As the search continues, the HCSO keeps urging the public to remain vigilant and report any sightings of Moore immediately. The office hopes that with the community’s cooperation and increased awareness, Moore will soon be located and the felony warrant executed.