Crime

Human Trafficking in India: A Chilling Tale of Exploitation

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 2:43 am EST
Human Trafficking in India: A Chilling Tale of Exploitation

In a chilling revelation of human rights violation, a group of women found themselves entrapped in the grim world of human trafficking upon their arrival in India. The unsuspecting victims were entrapped by a nexus of individuals who exploited their circumstances, forcing them to work in the spa and prostitution business against their will.

Exploitation Under the Guise of Opportunity

This incident underscores the pervasive problem of human trafficking in South Asia, including Bangladesh. Illicit activities such as these are often shrouded in secrecy, making it challenging to acquire accurate data. However, it is estimated that over the last decade, approximately 200,000 Bangladeshi women and children have been trafficked out of their homeland. A staggering 20,000 of these victims find themselves trafficked to India, Pakistan, and Middle Eastern nations annually. Another distressing report suggests that 50,000 Bangladeshi girls are trafficked to or via India each year.

The Rescue Operation

The rescue operation was triggered when Mukta Das, an official from a Dhaka-based NGO, received an urgent message from a young woman held captive in India. The victim, Nishi, had been lured into unfathomable circumstances under the illusion of a better life. Nishi, along with her husband, had crossed the border into India, only to be held captive and forced into the flesh trade. With the help of another captive, Shraboni, Mukta was able to pinpoint their location near Mumbai, leading to their rescue by the Maharashtra Police.

Addressing the Issue

The Prevention and Suppression of Human Trafficking Act (PSHT), 2012, serves as a beacon of hope, designed with the aim of addressing this menace and ensuring speedy trials within 180 days of filing a complaint. However, the recent incident has brought to light the urgent need for more robust measures in the fight against human trafficking. It underscores the importance of safeguarding the rights and dignity of all individuals, especially those most vulnerable to exploitation.

Crime Human Rights India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

