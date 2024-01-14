Human Smuggling Operation Uncovered by India’s Criminal Investigation Department

Officers from India’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) have unearthed a human smuggling operation that exploited emigrants from Punjab and Gujarat. The operation saw smugglers instructing emigrants from Punjab to falsely claim asylum in the United States as supporters of Khalistan, a separatist Sikh movement. Simultaneously, individuals from Gujarat were advised to pose as workers of the Congress or Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), or to claim they were fleeing due to marriage-related issues such as being newlyweds, involved in inter-caste marriages, or embroiled in family feuds.

Smuggling Ring Uncovered

As a result of the CID’s investigation, 14 agents have been booked for their involvement in the smuggling ring. Among those implicated are Joginder Mansaram, Chandresh Patel, and Bhargav Darji. The CID is also preparing to issue look-out circulars to prevent the suspects from fleeing the country.

Illicit Tactics and Immigration Exploitation

The case brings to light the illicit tactics used by smugglers to exploit immigration systems. It paints a stark picture of how human trafficking networks operate, manipulating vulnerabilities and circumventing legal processes to carry out their criminal activities. The smugglers had promised to assist passengers from Gujarat in entering the US illegally after reaching Nicaragua for amounts ranging from Rs 60 lakh to Rs 80 lakh.

Law Enforcement Measures

No arrests have been made yet, but the CID’s efforts highlight the measures being taken by law enforcement to address such criminal activities. A lookout circular will soon be issued against all 14 agents involved in this human trafficking ring. The case underscores the importance of international cooperation in dismantling human trafficking networks, as well as the critical role of local law enforcement agencies in detecting and preventing such illicit activities.