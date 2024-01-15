Human Smugglers Turn to Social Media for Illegal Immigration Advertisement

The rise of digital technology has infiltrated every aspect of life, including the dark underworld of human smuggling. These illegal operators are turning to popular social media platforms like Telegram and TikTok to advertise illegal immigration services to the United States, focusing on individuals from Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Immigration Packages and 'Guaranteed Pass'

Advertisements on these platforms offer packages that include flights, visas, and accommodations, with promises of a 'guaranteed pass' to the U.S.-Mexico border for fees around $10,000. Smugglers like 'Volkan' and 'Burak' use these channels to share testimonials and instructions for migrants, presenting alternative routes through Nicaragua or El Salvador if a Mexican visa is unattainable.

Record Numbers and Higher Fees

Federal government data indicates a record number of illegal border crossings in recent years, with over 2.2 million encounters in fiscal year 2022 and more than two million in fiscal year 2023. There is a notable increase in the number of migrants from 'special interest' countries, which are regions associated with higher national security risks due to potential connections to terrorism. According to internal Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data, smugglers charge higher fees for these individuals based on their country of origin.

Complications and Concerns

Encrypted messaging apps like Telegram complicate federal investigations, as their cooperation with law enforcement is generally limited to terrorism cases. CBP has identified smuggling routes involving Chinese migrants in Istanbul and travel agencies in Senegal that work with smuggling organizations to facilitate migration to the U.S. border via the European Union. Furthermore, concerns are raised about human smugglers recruiting American teenagers through social media and the presence of criminal networks in America involved in such activities, with 160 individuals on the terror list attempting to cross into the U.S. illegally this year.