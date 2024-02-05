Human Smuggler Sentenced for Assaulting Undocumented Migrant

In a landmark judgement, Cecilio Jimenez-Bautista has been sentenced to 64 months in prison by the San Diego federal court after he pled guilty to charges of human smuggling and sexual assault of an underage migrant. The malefactor admitted to his heinous acts perpetrated on a 17-year-old girl, an undocumented migrant, during a human smuggling operation across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Human Smuggling Operation Turns Into Nightmare

Jimenez-Bautista and his brother were guiding a group of migrants from Tijuana to Chula Vista in June 2022. The migrants, including the victim, had paid up to $9,500 each for safe passage across the border. However, this journey turned into a horrific ordeal for the young girl. Jimenez-Bautista isolated her from the group and sexually assaulted her, causing serious injuries. The group was later apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol officers.

A Victim's Plea for Justice

During the sentencing hearing, the teenage victim voiced her shock and called for justice through an interpreter. She shared chilling details of the assault, painting a grim picture of the incident. The courage displayed by the young girl in recounting her traumatic experience was acknowledged by U.S. District Judge Linda Lopez.

Perpetrator Seeks Forgiveness

Expressing regret for his atrocious actions, Jimenez-Bautista sought forgiveness during the hearing. He claimed that he was trying to take care of the young girl during their journey. However, Judge Lopez underscored the lasting harm caused by Jimenez-Bautista's actions and pronounced the sentence, marking another step towards justice for the victim.