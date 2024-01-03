en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Human Remains Found in Thailand: Tragic End to a Missing Person’s Case?

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:41 am EST
Human Remains Found in Thailand: Tragic End to a Missing Person’s Case?

In a woodland expanse of Pak Chong district, Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, a bee hunter stumbled upon a chilling discovery – human remains. The skeletal vestiges, arrayed in a white fur coat and red cloth, bore silent testimony to a life abruptly ended. The remains, positioned in a silent kneel, hinted at a woman’s presence, given the associated attire. The evidence suggested that the body had been lying there unnoticed for approximately two to three months.

Family Suspects Identity of the Deceased

Following the discovery, a local family approached the Pak Chong Police Station with a heavy heart. They suspected the remains to be those of their beloved family member, 52-year-old Kamon Civilian, who had vanished without a trace around the same timeframe. Jeua Civilian, Kamon’s husband, and Sithichok Civilian, her son, recognized the white fur coat intertwined with the remains as the very one Jeua had lovingly purchased for Kamon before her mysterious disappearance.

Confirmation Awaits DNA Analysis

As the family eagerly awaits closure, confirmation of the identity of the remains hinges on DNA analysis. A meticulous examination is underway, comparing the clothes found at the scene with those from Kamon’s home in search of a match. The anguish of uncertainty lingers, as the family hopes for a definitive answer soon.

Unrelated Tragedy Strikes the District

In a separate, equally distressing incident in the same district, a family dispute took a fatal turn. A 31-year-old man confessed to the ruthless murder of his 57-year-old uncle, identified as Samorn. The victim, a general laborer, was found lifeless with a gunshot wound piercing his left ear. This case, too, is under an intense investigation, as the district reels under the shadow of these unsettling events.

0
Crime Thailand
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Surge in Abuse Cases against Ambulance Staff in East England

By Nitish Verma

Jamie Dornan: From Stalker On-Screen to Stalked in Real Life

By Wojciech Zylm

Apollo Hospital Sweeper Sentenced in Dengue Patient Rape Case, Unearthing Unauthorized Employment of Foreign Doctors

By Rizwan Shah

Critical Collision in Wandsworth: Woman Injured, Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Driving

By Rafia Tasleem

31-Year-Old Man Sentenced to Prison for Assaulting Police Officers in ...
@Crime · 12 mins
31-Year-Old Man Sentenced to Prison for Assaulting Police Officers in ...
heart comment 0
England and Wales Broaden Definition of Domestic Abuse in Landmark Legislation

By Hadeel Hashem

England and Wales Broaden Definition of Domestic Abuse in Landmark Legislation
Hong Kong Logistics Worker Sentenced for Robbery Driven by Desperation

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Hong Kong Logistics Worker Sentenced for Robbery Driven by Desperation
Public Assistance Sought in Ballybofey Trailer Theft Case

By BNN Correspondents

Public Assistance Sought in Ballybofey Trailer Theft Case
Ashraf Ali ‘Shifu’ Detained under Public Safety Act in Udhampur for Criminal Activities

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ashraf Ali 'Shifu' Detained under Public Safety Act in Udhampur for Criminal Activities
Latest Headlines
World News
The 2003 All-Ireland Final: Peter Canavan's Triumph with Tyrone
7 seconds
The 2003 All-Ireland Final: Peter Canavan's Triumph with Tyrone
Surge in Abuse Cases against Ambulance Staff in East England
12 seconds
Surge in Abuse Cases against Ambulance Staff in East England
Youngstown State Penguins vs Northern Kentucky Norse: A Horizon League Showdown
31 seconds
Youngstown State Penguins vs Northern Kentucky Norse: A Horizon League Showdown
Allegations against Former Kenyan President Kenyatta: A Spotlight on Political Dynamics and Legal Controversies
35 seconds
Allegations against Former Kenyan President Kenyatta: A Spotlight on Political Dynamics and Legal Controversies
Philippines' Department of Agriculture Allocates P11.18M to Aid Aklanon Pig Farmers Amid ASF Crisis
42 seconds
Philippines' Department of Agriculture Allocates P11.18M to Aid Aklanon Pig Farmers Amid ASF Crisis
Armagh Gears Up for 2021 Allianz Football League: A Sneak Peek into their Preparations
2 mins
Armagh Gears Up for 2021 Allianz Football League: A Sneak Peek into their Preparations
Research Supports 'Body First' Hypothesis for Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia
2 mins
Research Supports 'Body First' Hypothesis for Parkinson's and Lewy Body Dementia
Gas Prices: A Comparative Study Between the Trump and Biden Administrations
2 mins
Gas Prices: A Comparative Study Between the Trump and Biden Administrations
NORAD Santa Tracker: A Beloved Tradition; Sports Update and College Football Playoffs Preview
3 mins
NORAD Santa Tracker: A Beloved Tradition; Sports Update and College Football Playoffs Preview
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
37 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app