Human Remains Found in Alamance County Amid Search for Missing Teen

In a dire twist to the ongoing search for 19-year-old Antwain McDaniel who vanished mysteriously since Sunday, human remains were discovered in Alamance County, announced Sheriff Terry Johnson. The grim find was made near the Durham Street Extension, in the vicinity of Travis Creek Bridge. A crucial lead in the form of a piece of clothing floating in the water, suspected to be linked to a submerged body, led investigators to the site.

Unveiling the Circumstances

On January 31, around 4:20 PM, the unidentified remains were spotted. Acting swiftly, a dive team was deployed to retrieve the body. It's important to note that, given the current of the creek, the clothing became visible to the searchers, making this discovery possible. However, the condition of the body, presumably influenced by prolonged water exposure, has yet to be determined.

Pending Identification

The identity of the found remains remains a mystery. The medical examiner had yet to move the remains as of Wednesday afternoon, awaiting identification and subsequent notification of the family. As the area of discovery aligns with the last known sighting of McDaniel and other suspects, there's a looming suspicion that the remains could be his. Yet, nothing is conclusive until official confirmation is made.

Search Operation Continues

Despite the unsettling discovery, the search operation for McDaniel continues unabated, with 75 people contributing to the investigation. The search involves the use of advanced tools, including drones and boats. As the mystery unravels, the community awaits with bated breath, hoping for clarity in the midst of this convoluted situation.