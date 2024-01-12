Human Remains Discovered Near Home of Missing South Carolina Grandmother

In a chilling discovery, human remains have been unearthed in a wooded area less than half a mile from the South Carolina residence of Melissa Aguilar. The 49-year-old grandmother had been reported missing nearly five months ago. The macabre find was made by Aguilar’s sister, Sarah Shipman, who came upon her sister’s jawbone while consoling Aguilar’s daughters at the site.

A Grim Discovery

Shipman managed to identify the jawbone through the dental work, recognising the familiar contour of her sister’s smile. The remains have since been dispatched to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for official identification. Shipman has voiced criticism towards the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office for their handling of the case. She alleges that despite their promises, they neglected to collect bones and a tooth when they initially gathered the remains. This perceived negligence has further distressed the already traumatized family.

An Ongoing Investigation

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has stated that the inquiry into Aguilar’s disappearance is not only active but is also ongoing. He has called for public assistance in the matter. The family has expressed appreciation towards the coroner’s office, particularly Deputy Coroner Valencia Golden, for their support and effort in the investigation. A forensic anthropologist has played a crucial role in the case, having collected over 90% of the skeletal remains.

A Family Seeks Closure

Aguilar’s daughters, Brittany Ranew and Shanna Brown, are desperately seeking answers. Brown articulated the significance of Aguilar to the family, stating the profound impact of her absence on her grandchildren’s lives. As the investigation continues, the family clings to hope, yearning for closure and justice for Aguilar.