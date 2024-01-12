en English
Crime

Human Remains Discovered Near Home of Missing South Carolina Grandmother

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:25 am EST
Human Remains Discovered Near Home of Missing South Carolina Grandmother

In a chilling discovery, human remains have been unearthed in a wooded area less than half a mile from the South Carolina residence of Melissa Aguilar. The 49-year-old grandmother had been reported missing nearly five months ago. The macabre find was made by Aguilar’s sister, Sarah Shipman, who came upon her sister’s jawbone while consoling Aguilar’s daughters at the site.

A Grim Discovery

Shipman managed to identify the jawbone through the dental work, recognising the familiar contour of her sister’s smile. The remains have since been dispatched to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for official identification. Shipman has voiced criticism towards the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office for their handling of the case. She alleges that despite their promises, they neglected to collect bones and a tooth when they initially gathered the remains. This perceived negligence has further distressed the already traumatized family.

An Ongoing Investigation

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has stated that the inquiry into Aguilar’s disappearance is not only active but is also ongoing. He has called for public assistance in the matter. The family has expressed appreciation towards the coroner’s office, particularly Deputy Coroner Valencia Golden, for their support and effort in the investigation. A forensic anthropologist has played a crucial role in the case, having collected over 90% of the skeletal remains.

A Family Seeks Closure

Aguilar’s daughters, Brittany Ranew and Shanna Brown, are desperately seeking answers. Brown articulated the significance of Aguilar to the family, stating the profound impact of her absence on her grandchildren’s lives. As the investigation continues, the family clings to hope, yearning for closure and justice for Aguilar.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

