Hudson Valley Resident Arrested for Felony Drunk Driving

Robert Taylor, a 36-year-old resident of Kent, Hudson Valley, began the new year under grim circumstances. On January 1st, Taylor was arrested in the town of Hartland, Niagara County, and charged with felony drunk driving. This arrest came after a series of events that saw Taylor leave a trail of damaged mailboxes along Ridge Road and discard an open beer from his car.

Unfolding of the Incident

The incident leading to Taylor’s arrest began with him causing havoc on Ridge Road. As he drove his 2020 Hyundai along the road, he damaged multiple mailboxes. An observant victim, who witnessed the mailbox damage, took it upon themselves to follow Taylor. The victim reported Taylor’s license plate to the authorities, providing the critical lead law enforcement needed to apprehend Taylor.

A Swift Response by Law Enforcement

Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputies, acting on the victim’s information, spotted Taylor on Ridge Road. They pulled him over after witnessing him throw the open beer out of his window – a clear violation of the law. New York State Police troopers arrived on the scene shortly after, adding their expertise to the situation.

Taylor Faces Felony Charges

The troopers detected an alcohol odor emanating from Taylor, leading them to conduct sobriety tests. Unfortunately for Taylor, he failed these tests. He was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08 percent. Taylor’s situation was further complicated by a prior DWI arrest within the last 10 years. This previous arrest elevated his current charge to a felony. Taylor received traffic tickets for his reckless behavior and is scheduled to appear in court in February 2024.