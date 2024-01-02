en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Hudson Valley Resident Arrested for Felony Drunk Driving

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:41 pm EST
Hudson Valley Resident Arrested for Felony Drunk Driving

Robert Taylor, a 36-year-old resident of Kent, Hudson Valley, began the new year under grim circumstances. On January 1st, Taylor was arrested in the town of Hartland, Niagara County, and charged with felony drunk driving. This arrest came after a series of events that saw Taylor leave a trail of damaged mailboxes along Ridge Road and discard an open beer from his car.

Unfolding of the Incident

The incident leading to Taylor’s arrest began with him causing havoc on Ridge Road. As he drove his 2020 Hyundai along the road, he damaged multiple mailboxes. An observant victim, who witnessed the mailbox damage, took it upon themselves to follow Taylor. The victim reported Taylor’s license plate to the authorities, providing the critical lead law enforcement needed to apprehend Taylor.

A Swift Response by Law Enforcement

Niagara County Sheriff’s Office deputies, acting on the victim’s information, spotted Taylor on Ridge Road. They pulled him over after witnessing him throw the open beer out of his window – a clear violation of the law. New York State Police troopers arrived on the scene shortly after, adding their expertise to the situation.

Taylor Faces Felony Charges

The troopers detected an alcohol odor emanating from Taylor, leading them to conduct sobriety tests. Unfortunately for Taylor, he failed these tests. He was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) with a blood-alcohol content over 0.08 percent. Taylor’s situation was further complicated by a prior DWI arrest within the last 10 years. This previous arrest elevated his current charge to a felony. Taylor received traffic tickets for his reckless behavior and is scheduled to appear in court in February 2024.

0
Crime United States
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Minnesota Woman Accused of Embezzling Over $1 Million from Employer

By BNN Correspondents

Putnam County Man Faces Felony Charges for Drunk Driving Incident in Hartland

By Waqas Arain

Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner

By Israel Ojoko

Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amidst Controversy

By Shivani Chauhan

Controversy Erupts Over Jason Schofield's Nomination for Assistant Cit ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Controversy Erupts Over Jason Schofield's Nomination for Assistant Cit ...
heart comment 0
Ex-Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield Withdraws City Clerk Candidacy Amid Controversy

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Ex-Elections Commissioner Jason Schofield Withdraws City Clerk Candidacy Amid Controversy
Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws Candidacy Amid Controversy

By BNN Correspondents

Ex-Elections Commissioner Schofield Withdraws Candidacy Amid Controversy
Controversy Leads to Jason Schofield’s Withdrawal from Troy City Council Role

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Controversy Leads to Jason Schofield's Withdrawal from Troy City Council Role
Oklahoma Homeowner Thwarts Burglary Attempt: Three Arrested

By BNN Correspondents

Oklahoma Homeowner Thwarts Burglary Attempt: Three Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
50 seconds
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
Record Payouts from California Boxers' Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits
54 seconds
Record Payouts from California Boxers' Pension Plan Reveals Greater Unclaimed Benefits
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
1 min
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
2 mins
ESPN Apologizes for Accidental Broadcast Mishap During Sugar Bowl
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
2 mins
Asda Recalls Apple & Pear Juice Drink Over Metal Contamination Fears
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
2 mins
Controversy Brews in Troy City over Nomination of Former Elections Commissioner
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
2 mins
Governor Parson Upholds Justice: Pardons 29, Denies 77 Clemency Applications
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
2 mins
Voter Fraud Convict Jason Schofield Withdraws from City Clerk Nomination Amid Backlash
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
2 mins
Minnesota Steps onto the Ice with a New PWHL Franchise
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
57 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app