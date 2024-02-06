Hudson Falls Resident Arrested for Fatal Hit-and-Run Accident in Queensbury

In a chilling turn of events, Hudson Falls resident Peter Northup Jr. has been taken into custody in connection with a fatal hit-and-run accident that took place in Queensbury, New York, on December 15, 2023. The incident, which occurred on Burke Drive, claimed the life of 30-year-old Shane Winchell of Queensbury.

The Hit-and-Run Accident

The authorities report that Northup Jr., while driving a red Chrysler Town and Country minivan, fatally struck Winchell and then fled the scene. The victim, Winchell, was declared dead at the site of the accident. This tragic incident sent shockwaves through the community, prompting an immediate and thorough investigation by the local law enforcement agencies.

The Investigation

Following an extensive probe, the investigators identified Northup Jr. as the driver responsible for this horrifying incident. The investigators' determination was based on a careful analysis of the scene, witness statements, and other supporting evidence. Northup Jr. is now facing charges for leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

At the conclusion of the investigation, it was revealed that Northup Jr. was already in custody at the Washington County Jail for unrelated charges. The Warren County Sheriff's Office has since reported that the case against Northup Jr. has been transferred to the Warren County Court.