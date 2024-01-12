Howard County Man Sentenced for Threatening State Lawmakers and LGBTQI+ Advocacy Group

In a landmark ruling that underscores the gravity of hate crimes, Adam Michael Nettina, a 34-year-old man from West Friendship, Howard County, was sentenced to two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release. The sentence came after Nettina made violent threats against state lawmakers and the Human Rights Campaign, a Washington, D.C.-based LGBTQI+ advocacy group.

Unleashing Fear and Promoting Violence

Nettina’s conviction was a result of multiple voicemails and messages containing violent threats. The threats were not random but targeted, aimed at the Human Rights Campaign and lawmakers who had shown support for transgender rights. Among the threatened were Baltimore County’s Nick Allen and Virginia Delegate Elizabeth Guzman. Some of these threats were issued on significant dates such as the Trans Day of Visibility and election night, magnifying their chilling intent.

Threats Over Action

Nettina’s defense stressed that while his words were harmful and laced with hate, he had not taken any steps to act on his threats. However, U.S. Attorney Erek L. Barron pointed out that free speech does not cover violent threats. He asserted that such threats would continue to be prosecuted under the law, emphasizing the commitment to combat threats against public officials and protected communities.

A Reflection of Larger Issues

This case is more than just about one man’s hate and threats. It reflects the ongoing issues with hate and mental health plaguing the U.S. It serves as a stark reminder of the fear and violence the LGBTQI+ community and their allies face and the continued need for vigilance, protection, and the upholding of rights for all.