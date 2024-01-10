Houston Man Sentenced to 188 Months for Beaumont Bank Robbery

In a recent development, Michael Raymond Karras, a 65-year-old man from Houston, Texas, has been sentenced to 188 months in federal prison for committing a bank robbery in Beaumont. The incident, which took place on June 6, 2023, at the Chase Bank on Eastex Freeway, ended swiftly with Karras' arrest at a nearby convenience store. Karras' attire, a trench coat, and his vehicle matched the description provided during the robbery.

Advertisment

Swift Arrest and Evidence Collection

Law enforcement officers promptly located Karras following the incident. With his consent, they carried out a search of his vehicle where they found $2,870 in cash and the handwritten note used in the robbery. Karras was found guilty of the robbery, and the successful resolution of this case was a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Beaumont Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

A History of Crime

Advertisment

Karras is no stranger to the criminal justice system. At the time of the Beaumont robbery, he was out on parole for a previous bank robbery conviction in San Antonio. The repeated offenses played a significant role in the sentencing decision.

Prosecution and Sentencing

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph R. Batte. The sentencing was carried out by U.S. District Judge Marcia Crone on January 9, 2024. The lengthy sentence handed down to Karras underscores the seriousness with which the justice system views such crimes, particularly for repeat offenders.