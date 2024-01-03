en English
Crime

Houston Man Charged in Online Child Exploitation Sting

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:41 pm EST
Houston Man Charged in Online Child Exploitation Sting

Nathan Blake Bernier, a 46-year-old Houston resident, faces serious charges in relation to online child exploitation. Arrested and charged with two felony counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor, Bernier is alleged to have been ensnared in an undercover operation, communicating with an agent who posed as a 14-year-old girl on AntiLand, an anonymous group chat application. The operation highlights the increasingly sophisticated methods law enforcement agencies are employing to track and apprehend individuals involved in online child exploitation.

Unmasking the Predator

Identified as ‘Nate’ on the AntiLand app, Bernier initiated contact with the undercover agent on December 4, 2023. He appeared indifferent to the agent’s age, even after it was explicitly stated. He shared his phone number and sent unsolicited photos and messages of a sexual nature. Bernier’s actions demonstrate an alarming disregard for child safety, highlighting the risks children face in the digital world.

A Deceptive Swim Lesson

As conversations between Bernier and the undercover agent progressed, they discussed swimming. Bernier offered to teach the assumed minor and laced his offer with sexual innuendos. He went as far as planning a meet-up at a hotel in Odessa, equipped with a swimming pool for the so-called lesson. This incident underscores the lengths to which online predators may go to exploit vulnerable minors.

Arrest and Aftermath

After confirming Bernier’s identity through a requested photo, which matched with his driver’s license and social media, an arrest warrant was issued on December 20. Bernier was subsequently arrested in Houston on December 22. Despite his final message about securing a hotel, Bernier failed to appear at the meeting. Transported to Ector County, he was booked on December 30 and later released on a $50,000 bond.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

