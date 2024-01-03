Houston Man Charged in Online Child Exploitation Sting

Nathan Blake Bernier, a 46-year-old Houston resident, faces serious charges in relation to online child exploitation. Arrested and charged with two felony counts of Online Solicitation of a Minor, Bernier is alleged to have been ensnared in an undercover operation, communicating with an agent who posed as a 14-year-old girl on AntiLand, an anonymous group chat application. The operation highlights the increasingly sophisticated methods law enforcement agencies are employing to track and apprehend individuals involved in online child exploitation.

Unmasking the Predator

Identified as ‘Nate’ on the AntiLand app, Bernier initiated contact with the undercover agent on December 4, 2023. He appeared indifferent to the agent’s age, even after it was explicitly stated. He shared his phone number and sent unsolicited photos and messages of a sexual nature. Bernier’s actions demonstrate an alarming disregard for child safety, highlighting the risks children face in the digital world.

A Deceptive Swim Lesson

As conversations between Bernier and the undercover agent progressed, they discussed swimming. Bernier offered to teach the assumed minor and laced his offer with sexual innuendos. He went as far as planning a meet-up at a hotel in Odessa, equipped with a swimming pool for the so-called lesson. This incident underscores the lengths to which online predators may go to exploit vulnerable minors.

Arrest and Aftermath

After confirming Bernier’s identity through a requested photo, which matched with his driver’s license and social media, an arrest warrant was issued on December 20. Bernier was subsequently arrested in Houston on December 22. Despite his final message about securing a hotel, Bernier failed to appear at the meeting. Transported to Ector County, he was booked on December 30 and later released on a $50,000 bond.