Houston Grapples with Weather Chaos and Unsolved Crimes

From the mild 60s to the biting teens, Houston's temperature took a significant plunge over the weekend, shaking up the city's routine. This unexpected weather shift, due to subside by Thursday, has had its share of repercussions, as outlined by Houston Police Chief Troy Finner in a recent news conference.

Weather-Related Incidents Skyrocket

In the wake of the cold snap, Houston witnessed a sharp rise in traffic accidents and animal cruelty incidents. The Houston Police Department reported a staggering number of over 580 crashes, with more than 100 being ice-related. Despite the high accident rate, none have thankfully resulted in fatalities. Traffic lights across the city have also been affected, further adding to the traffic chaos.

Response and Measures

In response to the developing situation, TxDOT crews are vigorously working to ensure safer roadways, complemented by real-time traffic data available to the public. The police department is also encouraging citizens to adhere to safe driving practices in icy conditions.

Unresolved Crimes Amidst the Chaos

However, amidst the weather-induced incidents, Chief Finner remained reticent regarding violent crimes. In a separate and rather disconcerting incident, the bodies of two men were found near the intersection of Mesa and Parkette in northeast Houston on Tuesday morning. The discovery of drug paraphernalia in the vicinity has made the circumstances of the deaths murkier. As of now, it remains undetermined whether these deaths will be investigated as homicides.