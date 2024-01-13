en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Houston Faces Shadows of Familial Violence: Two Women Charged with Murder

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:07 pm EST
Houston Faces Shadows of Familial Violence: Two Women Charged with Murder

On January 2, 2024, a chilling episode unfolded in Southwest Houston, as two familial bonds were irreversibly shattered. In the 12100 block of Tambourine Drive, a 30-year-old woman named Yaquelin Artiga-Rosales allegedly shot her own brother. The man, critically injured at the time, battled for his life but succumbed to his injuries on a fateful Wednesday, shifting the nature of his sister’s charges. Initially booked for aggravated assault of a family member, Artiga-Rosales now faces a graver accusation – murder.

Call to Authorities

Artiga-Rosales herself alerted the authorities to the shooting. Her phone call, filled with distress and regret, led the officers to the scene. The firearm used in this fratricidal encounter was recovered, marking a crucial piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation led by the Houston Police Department.

Horrific Echoes

However, Artiga-Rosales’ case isn’t the only recent incident of familial violence that has rocked Houston. Shania Laneice Turner, a 24-year-old local, was charged with the murder of her 18-year-old girlfriend, Tierra Horn. Horn’s lifeless body, discovered near a local bayou, bore the tragic testament of a relationship marred by toxicity, frequent fights, and accusations of infidelity. An autopsy report confirmed Horn’s cause of death as compression to her neck, an act allegedly perpetrated by Turner in the throes of a heated argument.

Domestic Violence Surges

These two incidents lay bare the pulsating vein of domestic violence that continues to plague Houston. In the face of such heinous acts, the city grapples with increasing violence within familial bonds and intimate relationships. As investigations continue, the families of the victims are left to mourn and question the circumstances leading to such devastating outcomes. The hope now rests on the justice system, as it works to decipher the truth and deliver due justice to those wronged.

0
Crime Law United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
36 seconds ago
Gunshot Echoes in Newaygo County: A Fight Ends in Shooting and Arrest
In a startling incident, a 30-year-old man fell prey to a bullet in his leg during a scuffle with a 38-year-old man from White Cloud. The episode unfolded on the 1001 block of S. Walnut Avenue, a seemingly serene neighborhood in Everett Township, Newaygo County, Michigan. The clock had just struck noon on Friday, January
Gunshot Echoes in Newaygo County: A Fight Ends in Shooting and Arrest
'Asia's Best Hacker' Arrested: Edgar Silvano Jr. Faces Cybercrime Charges
5 mins ago
'Asia's Best Hacker' Arrested: Edgar Silvano Jr. Faces Cybercrime Charges
Cork Man Pleads Guilty to Public Danger Charges, Sentencing Deferred
5 mins ago
Cork Man Pleads Guilty to Public Danger Charges, Sentencing Deferred
Washington Pioneers Legal Stand Against 'Stealthing' with House Bill 1958
46 seconds ago
Washington Pioneers Legal Stand Against 'Stealthing' with House Bill 1958
Poisoning Incident at Tshabili Secondary School Fish Pond: A Community in Shock
2 mins ago
Poisoning Incident at Tshabili Secondary School Fish Pond: A Community in Shock
The Rise of 'Pig Butchering': A New Menace in Online Scams
3 mins ago
The Rise of 'Pig Butchering': A New Menace in Online Scams
Latest Headlines
World News
Hockey Olympics Qualifiers 2024: Canada Gears Up, GB Women's Team Triumphs
34 seconds
Hockey Olympics Qualifiers 2024: Canada Gears Up, GB Women's Team Triumphs
Burrell Freshman Wrestler Makes History, Riverview Senior Breaks Basketball Record
39 seconds
Burrell Freshman Wrestler Makes History, Riverview Senior Breaks Basketball Record
Mitt and Ann Romney: A Shared Political Vision and Life Beyond Privilege
46 seconds
Mitt and Ann Romney: A Shared Political Vision and Life Beyond Privilege
Sanitation Grades Unveiled: A Glimpse into Statesville and Mooresville Eateries
51 seconds
Sanitation Grades Unveiled: A Glimpse into Statesville and Mooresville Eateries
Edison Triumphs Over Sayreville in High School Basketball Showdown
1 min
Edison Triumphs Over Sayreville in High School Basketball Showdown
New York Knicks Suffer Defeat to Dallas Mavericks Amidst High Drama
1 min
New York Knicks Suffer Defeat to Dallas Mavericks Amidst High Drama
Taiwanese Voters Rebuff China's Unification Efforts: Grant Ruling Party Third Consecutive Presidential Term
2 mins
Taiwanese Voters Rebuff China's Unification Efforts: Grant Ruling Party Third Consecutive Presidential Term
Trailblazing Transgender Woman, Rebecca Tallon De Havilland, Hosts New Irish TV Show 'Second Chances'
2 mins
Trailblazing Transgender Woman, Rebecca Tallon De Havilland, Hosts New Irish TV Show 'Second Chances'
NFL Wild Card Predictions: A Tale of Favorites, Showdowns, and Weather Challenges
3 mins
NFL Wild Card Predictions: A Tale of Favorites, Showdowns, and Weather Challenges
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app