Houston Couple's Stolen Truck Used in New Orleans Double Shooting

The shroud of a routine holiday for a Houston couple, Stephen and Minnie Washington, swiftly turned into a distressing ordeal. Their Chevy Silverado was stolen in New Orleans, only to be used later in a nefarious act of violence. The stolen vehicle became a key player in a double shooting incident in the city's Central Business District, leaving the couple grappling with an unexpected trauma.

A Holiday Turned Nightmare

While enjoying their stay in New Orleans, the Washingtonons woke up to the shocking realization that their vehicle, a Chevy Silverado, had been stolen from outside their hotel. The theft was more than a mere inconvenience—it was the ominous prelude to a series of distressing events that would follow. The couple's truck didn't just disappear; it reappeared as a central figure in a gruesome act of violence.

Two days post the theft, the Washingtons were hit with the chilling news: their stolen vehicle had been used in a double shooting in New Orleans' Central Business District. The truck, once a symbol of the couple's leisurely holiday, had been weaponized in a violent crime, deepening their trauma.

A Ticket Adds Insult to Injury

As if the situation wasn't distressing enough, Minnie Washington discovered a $135 ticket in her mail upon her return to Houston, issued by the City of New Orleans. The ticket, linked to the stolen vehicle, was yet another blow to the couple, who were already reeling from the shock and anxiety of their truck's involvement in a violent crime.

The investigation into the double shooting incident led to the arrest of the suspected shooter, who was also connected to another deadly triple shooting in New Orleans East. The entire ordeal, from the theft to the ticket, left a lasting impact on Washington, with Stephen Washington experiencing a flare-up of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).