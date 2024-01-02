Housekeeper’s Disappearance Leads to Chilling Discovery in Pennsylvania Home

Nicole Zambrano, a 26-year-old housekeeper from Uniontown, Pennsylvania, known for her punctuality and dedication to work, was found dead in her home on the first day of 2024, setting a grim start to the new year. Her mysterious absence from work at the Nemacolin Woodlands resort, where she was reported missing, sparked a chain of events leading to a chilling discovery and a manhunt for her husband, Art Guty Jr.

The Disappearance

Zambrano’s co-workers raised the alarm, concerned about her uncharacteristic no-show at work for several days. The police initiated an investigation into her disappearance on December 29, three days after Christmas. Amid their search, they encountered Art Guty Jr., Zambrano’s husband, who provided misleading information about his wife’s whereabouts, intensifying the growing suspicion around him.

The Shocking Discovery

The investigation took a dark turn when officers discovered Zambrano’s lifeless body in her home. She had been shot, as indicated by court records, with the fatal event believed to have occurred on Christmas Eve. The discovery of her body was facilitated by a search warrant, exposing the tragic demise of the young housekeeper.

The Manhunt Begins

Guty, 55, now stands as the central figure in this chilling homicide case, transforming from a concerned husband to a prime suspect. He is currently the target of a police manhunt, facing serious charges of criminal homicide and aggravated assault. Despite the grim circumstances, authorities have expressed confidence in making an arrest soon, promising justice for the young life tragically lost. Uniontown, a small town located approximately 45 miles southeast of Pittsburgh, now stands as the backdrop of this ongoing investigation.