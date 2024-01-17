House Judiciary Committee Investigates Bank Surveillance of Private Transactions

Revelations of unprecedented surveillance by banking institutions have sparked an investigation by the House Judiciary Committee. Led by Chair Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the committee discovered that federal investigators had instructed banks to trawl through private customer transactions, filtering for terms such as 'MAGA' and 'Trump.' This instruction was part of a wider investigation into the events that unfolded on January 6, 2021.

Advertisment

Financial Surveillance for Law Enforcement

The House Judiciary Committee obtained documents indicating that the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) had urged financial institutions to use specific search criteria and Merchant Category Codes (MCC) in aid of federal law enforcement. Among these criteria were keywords connected to sporting and firearm stores, such as 'Dick's Sporting Goods,' 'Cabela's,' and 'Bass Pro Shops.' Financial institutions were also advised to flag purchases of religious texts or media containing extremist views, potentially indicating extreme ideologies.

Concerns Over Privacy Invasion

Advertisment

The committee voiced concerns over this practice, questioning the ethical implications of using private transaction data to scan for suspicious charges based on protected political and religious expression. The probe also extends to Bank of America, which has come under scrutiny for voluntarily providing the FBI with a list of customers who made transactions in the Washington D.C. metropolitan area between January 5 and January 7, 2021, without any legal process.

Call for Transparency

Jim Jordan has requested a transcribed interview with Noah Bishoff, the former director of FinCEN, and Peter Sullivan, a senior private sector partner at the FBI, to gain more information for their oversight. Both the Treasury Department and related businesses have yet to comment on the matter.