Hotel VP Charged over Assault on Disney World Hostess, Sparks Discussion on Service Industry Treatment

In a shocking incident at the Walt Disney World Resort, a senior hotel executive was arrested and charged after assaulting a teenage hostess. John Munro, a 64-year-old Vice President of Hospitality, Sales, and Marketing at a luxury resort in South Carolina, reportedly slapped a 19-year-old hostess at a restaurant three times in the forehead. The incident stirred a wave of condemnation and sparked discussions on the treatment of service industry workers.

The Incident

The altercation happened when the hostess refused to seat Munro and his group due to his inappropriate attire. An apparently intoxicated Munro then followed the group to the table and slapped the hostess three times. Witnesses reported that the executive's behavior was erratic and aggressive, presumably fuelled by alcohol.

Legal Consequences

Munro was promptly arrested and charged with battery. He was released on a $1,000 bond and is expected to appear in court for a pre-trial conference hearing. The incident has left a significant dent in his professional career as well, as he has since been placed on administrative leave. The Sea Pines Resort, where Munro was employed, confirmed that he is no longer part of their team.

A Wider Conversation

The incident has sparked a broader conversation about guest behavior and the treatment of service industry workers, particularly in high-stress environments like popular tourist destinations. The hostess, while physically unharmed, was left shaken by the event, highlighting the need for stronger measures to protect employees from such incidents. The teenager's bravery in standing up to the executive and pursuing charges has been commended by her employer and the community.