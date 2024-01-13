en English
Crime

Hotel Housekeeper in Phuket Arrested for Theft from Foreign Guests

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:40 am EST
Hotel Housekeeper in Phuket Arrested for Theft from Foreign Guests

A 27-year-old hotel housekeeper from Myanmar, Mrs. Hla Hla Win, was apprehended by the Patong Police in Phuket Province, Thailand, on charges of theft. The victims of the theft were three foreign tourists residing in a hotel located in Patong Subdistrict. The incidents transpired on two different dates, with the first theft being reported on December 27, 2023, in which $700 was stolen. The second theft occurred on January 6, where two siblings from Cyprus reported money worth 55,000 baht each missing from their rooms.

Apprehension and Interrogation

During the investigation, the police noticed Mrs. Win exhibiting suspicious behavior and attempting to escape from the scene. Upon being detained, she confessed to the crimes, admitting to stealing from the hotel guests. Mrs. Win revealed that she had spent a total of 140,000 baht of the stolen money on gold jewelry.

Stolen Cash Spent on Gold Jewelry

The purchased jewelry included two gold necklaces, two gold bracelets, and two gold rings. This evidence of her theft was seized by the police as they took her into custody.

Charges and Prosecution

Following her arrest, the evidence was handed over to the investigators at Patong Police Station for further processing. Mrs. Hla Hla Win has been charged accordingly, and the case is now pending prosecution.

Crime Myanmar Thailand
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

