Horror Fiction Mimics Reality: Kerala Novelist Arrested for Mirroring Murders in Novel

Nitheesh P R, a novelist from Kerala known for his horror fiction, finds himself at the center of a real-life horror story, accused of two ghastly murders that bear striking resemblance to the plot of his own novel. Along with accomplice Vishnu, Nitheesh's arrest unfolds a chilling tale of black magic, manipulation, and murder, casting a shadow over his literary acclaim.

Advertisment

From Fiction to Felony

In October 2018, Nitheesh introduced readers to Mahamanthrikam, a horror novel serialized on Pratilipi, captivating over 50,000 readers with its tale of sorcery, revenge, and demonic forces. Little did his audience know, the narrative threads woven through his fiction would unravel into a grim reality. During an investigation into a minor robbery, police stumbled upon evidence linking Nitheesh and Vishnu to the murders of a newborn and N G Vijayan, Vishnu's father. The investigation revealed a harrowing story of how Nitheesh, under the guise of black magic, infiltrated and manipulated a family, leading to deadly consequences.

A Tale of Manipulation and Murder

Advertisment

The police's discovery of two women, Vishnu's mother and sister, in a mentally unstable condition during a search of the accused's rented home, peeled back the layers of a complex case. Further probing brought to light Nitheesh's illicit relationship with Vijayan's daughter, resulting in a pregnancy and the subsequent murder of the newborn, believed to be Nitheesh's child. The plot thickened in August 2023, with Vijayan's murder, allegedly at the hands of Nitheesh and Vishnu, and his body buried under their house's floor. The narrative eerily mirrored the plot of Mahamanthrikam, blurring the lines between fiction and reality.

The Unraveling of a Twisted Tale

Inspector N Suresh Kumar noted the uncanny parallels between Nitheesh's novel and the sequence of events leading to the murders. The exploitation of Vijayan's family, under the pretext of performing black magic, showcased Nitheesh's manipulation and control over the victims, echoing the sinister themes of his fiction. The revelation of these crimes has shocked the local community, drawing attention to the dangers of superstition and the profound impact of literature on life.

As the investigation continues, the case against Nitheesh and Vishnu serves as a grim reminder of the thin line between fiction and reality. Their arrest not only casts a shadow over Nitheesh's literary career but also raises questions about the influence of literature on its audience. The real-life horror story unraveling in Kerala serves as a cautionary tale, blurring the boundaries between storytelling and the stark realities of human nature and crime.