Shocking Arrest: 19-Year-Old in Quiroga Carries Decapitated Sister’s Head Publicly

In a horrifying occurrence that has left the people of Quiroga, Michoacan in western Mexico in shock, a 19-year-old man by the name of Sebastián was apprehended by the Michoacán State Police after he was found carrying his sister’s decapitated head in broad daylight.

The macabre incident unfolded near a government-run clinic, where unsuspecting bystanders noticed the gruesome scene and immediately alerted the authorities.

The Michoacán State Police responded promptly to the distress calls, taking Sebastián into custody near the clinic.

In addition to the decapitated head of his sister, identified as 29-year-old Julieta, a rifle was also seized from Sebastián’s possession. The authorities have not yet disclosed any details regarding the motive behind the killing or the potential involvement of other individuals.