Crime

Shocking Arrest: 19-Year-Old in Quiroga Carries Decapitated Sister’s Head Publicly

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:51 pm EST
Shocking Arrest: 19-Year-Old in Quiroga Carries Decapitated Sister’s Head Publicly

In a horrifying occurrence that has left the people of Quiroga, Michoacan in western Mexico in shock, a 19-year-old man by the name of Sebastián was apprehended by the Michoacán State Police after he was found carrying his sister’s decapitated head in broad daylight.

The macabre incident unfolded near a government-run clinic, where unsuspecting bystanders noticed the gruesome scene and immediately alerted the authorities.

The Michoacán State Police responded promptly to the distress calls, taking Sebastián into custody near the clinic.

In addition to the decapitated head of his sister, identified as 29-year-old Julieta, a rifle was also seized from Sebastián’s possession. The authorities have not yet disclosed any details regarding the motive behind the killing or the potential involvement of other individuals.

Crime Mexico
María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

