en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Horrific Incident Shines Light on Dalit Struggles; Mixed Content Offers Lifestyle Insights

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:19 am EST
Horrific Incident Shines Light on Dalit Struggles; Mixed Content Offers Lifestyle Insights

In a heartrending episode from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, a Dalit teenager was tragically forced into a vat of scalding sugarcane juice after she bravely resisted molestation. This incident starkly illuminates the enduring struggles that Dalit communities face in India, particularly the susceptibility of Dalit women to sexual and caste-based violence.

The Need for Stronger Protection Measures

Such a harrowing case underscores the pressing requirement for more robust protection measures and the effective implementation of laws to shield marginalized groups. The horror visited upon this young girl is not just a singular incident of ghastly violence but a reminder of the systemic oppression and dangers faced by Dalit communities. It implores us to urgently address the ingrained discrimination and inequities that persist in India’s social fabric.

A Mixed Bag of Content

Besides this somber news, a variety of lifestyle and cultural content has also been presented, such as articles on nurturing friendship skills in children, healthy munchies for New Year parties, delightful recipes using jaggery, ways to achieve glowing skin within a week, and a fascinating exploration of less recognized Indian spices. The content also includes fashion inspiration drawn from Shreya Bugde’s saree ensembles, breathtaking snapshots of space captured by NASA’s Webb Telescope, the health advantages of pumpkin seeds, delightful New Year’s Eve recipes, and Japanese practices for vitality.

Technical Information and Privacy Policies

In addition to the above, there is technical information about cookies and privacy policies on the website. This information explains the types of cookies utilized, their functions, and the rights of users under the California Consumer Privacy Act. This knowledge is crucial for users to understand how their data is being used and protected, and to exercise their rights responsibly and effectively.

0
Crime India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Assaults on Prison Staff Surge Amid Overcrowding and Staffing Shortages

By BNN Correspondents

Fatal Car Accident in Nepalgunj, Banke Claims Two Lives

By BNN Correspondents

Cycling Community in Shock as Rohan Dennis Charged with Wife's Death

By Salman Khan

Stanley Kakubo Under Fire: Calls for Immediate Arrest Over Illicit Transactions

By Aqsa Younas Rana

New Year's Eve Nightmare: Two NYC Employees Arrested for Separate Assa ...
@Crime · 4 mins
New Year's Eve Nightmare: Two NYC Employees Arrested for Separate Assa ...
heart comment 0
IIT-BHU Gang Rape: Three Arrested Amidst Student Protests and Political Accusations

By BNN Correspondents

IIT-BHU Gang Rape: Three Arrested Amidst Student Protests and Political Accusations
Snapchat Scam Targets Teen Boys: A Rising Tide of Digital Exploitation

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Snapchat Scam Targets Teen Boys: A Rising Tide of Digital Exploitation
Tragic Shooting in Providenciales Highlights Growing Gun Crime Problem

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Shooting in Providenciales Highlights Growing Gun Crime Problem
Melbourne Doctor Assaulted After Offering Aid to Unconscious Man

By Geeta Pillai

Melbourne Doctor Assaulted After Offering Aid to Unconscious Man
Latest Headlines
World News
David Warner: Cricketing Icon Bids Adieu to ODI, Leaving a Profound Legacy
39 seconds
David Warner: Cricketing Icon Bids Adieu to ODI, Leaving a Profound Legacy
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
44 seconds
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
British Royal Family's Engagements Drop 13% Amidst King Charles's Coronation
44 seconds
British Royal Family's Engagements Drop 13% Amidst King Charles's Coronation
Gary Hardgrave Advocates for Stage-Three Tax Cuts Amid Opposition
55 seconds
Gary Hardgrave Advocates for Stage-Three Tax Cuts Amid Opposition
JMM's Sarfaraz Ahmad Resigns from Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, Causes Political Stir
1 min
JMM's Sarfaraz Ahmad Resigns from Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, Causes Political Stir
Ram Mandir Dispute Intensifies: Escalating Attacks Stoke Tensions in Bihar
2 mins
Ram Mandir Dispute Intensifies: Escalating Attacks Stoke Tensions in Bihar
COVID-19 Cases Resurge in India Amidst New Variant and Cold Weather
2 mins
COVID-19 Cases Resurge in India Amidst New Variant and Cold Weather
Delhi Police Use Psychoanalysis in Parliament Breach Case, Shedding Light on Freud's Theory
2 mins
Delhi Police Use Psychoanalysis in Parliament Breach Case, Shedding Light on Freud's Theory
A New Year's Eve Tragedy and a Record-Breaking Property Deal
3 mins
A New Year's Eve Tragedy and a Record-Breaking Property Deal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
45 seconds
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
21 mins
India Welcomes 2024: Leaders Extend New Year Greetings with Hope and Positivity
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
24 mins
Hope and Revelry Mark the Arrival of 2024 Despite Global Conflicts
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
27 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Contrasting Global Celebrations and Conflicts
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
36 mins
Historic Abdication in Denmark Set to Crown Australia-Born Princess Mary as Queen
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
39 mins
Fruitless Search for Beloved Fish 'Gus' Sparks Community Outrage
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
1 hour
Contrasting Scenes of Celebration and Conflict Mark the Arrival of 2024
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
1 hour
Illuminated Landmarks Welcome 2024: A Global Celebration
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023
1 hour
In Memoriam: Remembering Influential Figures We Lost in 2023

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app