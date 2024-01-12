en English
Crime

Horrific Discovery of Abandoned Bodies at Colorado Funeral Home

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:20 pm EST
Horrific Discovery of Abandoned Bodies at Colorado Funeral Home

Penrose, Colorado’s Return to Nature Funeral Home became a scene of horror as investigators uncovered nearly 200 abandoned bodies dating back to 2019 and 2020. FBI agent Andrew Cohen described the gruesome scene, where stacks of human remains lay in pools of deep bodily fluids, accompanied by infestations of flies and maggots.

Unraveling the Horrors

Investigations revealed that the bodies, which included adults, infants, and fetuses, were stored at room temperature. The disturbing conditions extended beyond human neglect. Animal remains and bags of concrete were discovered within the premises, creating an unsettling atmosphere of disregard for the sanctity of life and death.

Adding to the shock, relatives of the deceased reported receiving what were later discovered to be fake ashes, instead of the actual cremated remains of their loved ones. This revelation not only provoked horror but also raised questions surrounding the ethical and moral responsibility of those entrusted with handling the deceased.

Owners Arrested and Charged

The funeral home’s owners, Carie and Jon Hallford, were tracked down and arrested in Oklahoma. They face multiple charges including corpse abuse, theft, money laundering, and forgery. A look into their business history revealed a pattern of missed tax payments, evictions, and unpaid bills, painting a picture of a troubled business operation.

Despite the severity of the charges, their defense attorneys have successfully objected to unsealing affidavits, keeping further details of the case private. This legal maneuver has left many questions unanswered and heightened the sense of mystery surrounding the disturbing discovery.

Identifying the Victims and Future Plans

Authorities are now grappling with the challenging task of identifying the bodies. They are employing various methods, from fingerprints and dental records to medical hardware and DNA analysis, in a bid to bring closure to grieving families.

The building, tainted with this grim history, is set to be demolished as part of a symbolic effort to erase the horrifying past. Yet, the memories of this shocking incident will undoubtedly linger, serving as a stark reminder of the importance of ethical practices in businesses dealing with life’s most sensitive matters.

Crime United States
BNN Correspondents

BNN Correspondents

