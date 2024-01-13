en English
Crime

Hope Amidst Despair: The Nisenbaum Family’s Struggle for Michel’s Return from Gaza

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:37 am EST
Hope Amidst Despair: The Nisenbaum Family's Struggle for Michel's Return from Gaza

On a typical day in October, 59-year-old Michel Nisenbaum, a beloved father, grandfather, and immigrant to Israel, set out to pick up his four-year-old granddaughter from a military base. However, amidst the chaos of rocket attacks, he vanished without a trace. The last communication from Michel was on October 7, after which his phone was answered by terrorists, igniting the dreadful possibility of him being held hostage in Gaza.

A Family’s Silent Cry for Help

In the quiet neighborhood where the Nisenbaums reside, there are no public campaigns or posters pleading for Michel’s return. Instead, the family’s distress is palpable in their expressions and the heart-wrenching way they discuss the situation. Michel’s car was located, charred and abandoned, while his tablet’s final ping traced back to Gaza, reinforcing the chilling theory of his abduction.

The Legacy of Michel Nisenbaum

Michel’s daughters, Chen and Michal, are fighting an emotional battle to keep their father’s memory alive. Known for his love of nature, active role in community services, and a recent venture into tourism with his own company, Michel’s absence has left a profound void. Despite their pain and the looming uncertainty, Chen and Michal are striving to uphold their father’s principles and achievements.

A Family’s Struggle Amidst Uncertainty

Amidst this turmoil, Chen and Michal are dealing with their own challenges. From raising young children to coping with the recent birth of Michal’s son, whom Michel has yet to meet, their plates are overflowing. While they face these hardships, they also grapple with the absence of their father and the stark reality that they have received no information about his condition.

In the face of this nightmare, the Nisenbaum family is advocating for Michel’s return, emphasizing the moral responsibility of the country to ensure the safe return of its hostages. As they wait and hope for a positive resolution, Michel’s story serves as a stark reminder of the human toll of conflict and the power of familial love.

Crime Israel
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

