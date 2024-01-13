en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Honour Killing in Tamil Nadu: Activists Call for Special Law, Investigative Reform

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:18 pm EST
Honour Killing in Tamil Nadu: Activists Call for Special Law, Investigative Reform

The quiet districts of Thanjavur and Madurai in Tamil Nadu have been thrust into the national spotlight following the arrest of three additional men in relation to the tragic murder of 19-year-old Iswarya, who was allegedly killed for marrying a Dalit man. The arrested individuals, identified as K Chinrasu, R Thiruselvam, and T Murugesan, all hail from Neivaviduthi, and have been remanded in custody for 15 days after being produced in court. This development comes on the heels of the arrest of Iswarya’s parents, in connection with the same crime.

Call for Legislative Intervention

Kathir, the executive director of ‘Evidence’, a human rights organization, has come forward to demand a special law to prevent honour killings. He has also requested a special investigation team from another state to delve deeper into this case. Kathir’s concerns stem from perceived lapses in the police investigation including their failure to present the inter-caste married couple in court and the subsequent act of handing over Iswarya to her parents, a decision that he believes directly led to her death.

Prevalence of Honour Killings

Acknowledging the widespread community support for honour killing in the village, Kathir cited 24 chilling incidents of honour killings in Tamil Nadu from 2021 to 2023. This statistic underscores the grim reality of caste-based violence that continues to persist in the region, despite widespread condemnation and international human rights standards.

Ensuring Safety and Justice

As the case unfolds, Kathir has underscored the importance of securing the safety of Iswarya’s husband, Naveen, and his family. He has also stressed the need for protecting witness statements, which are often key in securing justice in such cases. Iswarya, who was employed at a hosiery unit, had tied the knot with Naveen on December 31, against her family’s wishes. Her family, unable to accept the inter-caste marriage, filed a missing person case, and subsequently took her life and cremated her on January 3, according to sources.

0
Crime Human Rights India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
2 mins ago
Peckham Contractor Pleads Guilty to Lottery Scam Charges
27-year-old Jermaine Gabriel, from Peckham in Frankfield, Clarendon, has confessed to his involvement in a lottery scam. Gabriel, a building contractor by trade, entered a guilty plea to several charges in the May Pen Circuit Court. The charges pertain to lottery scamming, a plague that has gripped Jamaica and other nations, tarnishing their reputations. The
Peckham Contractor Pleads Guilty to Lottery Scam Charges
Woman in Critical Condition After Suspected Drug Overdose at Melbourne Music Festival
9 mins ago
Woman in Critical Condition After Suspected Drug Overdose at Melbourne Music Festival
Prison Warden at 'Monster Mansion' Stabbed in Pre-Planned Attack
9 mins ago
Prison Warden at 'Monster Mansion' Stabbed in Pre-Planned Attack
Bangalore Turf Club Raided: Spotlight on Bookie Irregularities
2 mins ago
Bangalore Turf Club Raided: Spotlight on Bookie Irregularities
Desperate Act: Infertility Drives Woman to Kidnap Infant
8 mins ago
Desperate Act: Infertility Drives Woman to Kidnap Infant
Sadhus Mistaken for Kidnappers Attacked by Mob in Purulia District
9 mins ago
Sadhus Mistaken for Kidnappers Attacked by Mob in Purulia District
Latest Headlines
World News
Chattanooga Mocs Set for Prime-Time Showdown Against UNCG in Southern Conference Basketball Game
26 seconds
Chattanooga Mocs Set for Prime-Time Showdown Against UNCG in Southern Conference Basketball Game
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
30 seconds
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
Indian Racer Jehan Daruvala to Debut in Formula E with Maserati
32 seconds
Indian Racer Jehan Daruvala to Debut in Formula E with Maserati
Providence Friars Favored Over Xavier Musketeers in Upcoming College Basketball Clash
49 seconds
Providence Friars Favored Over Xavier Musketeers in Upcoming College Basketball Clash
Integrated Public Health Labs Inaugurated in Tripura: Redefining Public Health Infrastructure
1 min
Integrated Public Health Labs Inaugurated in Tripura: Redefining Public Health Infrastructure
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Meggie Dougherty Howard Acquisition
1 min
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Meggie Dougherty Howard Acquisition
Angel City FC Strengthens Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
1 min
Angel City FC Strengthens Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard
Bangalore Turf Club Raided: Spotlight on Bookie Irregularities
2 mins
Bangalore Turf Club Raided: Spotlight on Bookie Irregularities
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Scores: A Roundup of Triumphs and Defeats
3 mins
Recent High School Boys' Basketball Scores: A Roundup of Triumphs and Defeats
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
3 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
8 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
11 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
14 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
15 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app