Honour Killing in Tamil Nadu: Activists Call for Special Law, Investigative Reform

The quiet districts of Thanjavur and Madurai in Tamil Nadu have been thrust into the national spotlight following the arrest of three additional men in relation to the tragic murder of 19-year-old Iswarya, who was allegedly killed for marrying a Dalit man. The arrested individuals, identified as K Chinrasu, R Thiruselvam, and T Murugesan, all hail from Neivaviduthi, and have been remanded in custody for 15 days after being produced in court. This development comes on the heels of the arrest of Iswarya’s parents, in connection with the same crime.

Call for Legislative Intervention

Kathir, the executive director of ‘Evidence’, a human rights organization, has come forward to demand a special law to prevent honour killings. He has also requested a special investigation team from another state to delve deeper into this case. Kathir’s concerns stem from perceived lapses in the police investigation including their failure to present the inter-caste married couple in court and the subsequent act of handing over Iswarya to her parents, a decision that he believes directly led to her death.

Prevalence of Honour Killings

Acknowledging the widespread community support for honour killing in the village, Kathir cited 24 chilling incidents of honour killings in Tamil Nadu from 2021 to 2023. This statistic underscores the grim reality of caste-based violence that continues to persist in the region, despite widespread condemnation and international human rights standards.

Ensuring Safety and Justice

As the case unfolds, Kathir has underscored the importance of securing the safety of Iswarya’s husband, Naveen, and his family. He has also stressed the need for protecting witness statements, which are often key in securing justice in such cases. Iswarya, who was employed at a hosiery unit, had tied the knot with Naveen on December 31, against her family’s wishes. Her family, unable to accept the inter-caste marriage, filed a missing person case, and subsequently took her life and cremated her on January 3, according to sources.