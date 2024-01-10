en English
Crime

Honor Killing in Bihar: Woman, Husband, and Daughter Murdered Over Marriage

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:02 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 9:08 pm EST
Honor Killing in Bihar: Woman, Husband, and Daughter Murdered Over Marriage

In a harrowing incident that has sent shockwaves across Bihar’s Bhagalpur district, a family of three met a tragic end on Tuesday evening in Navtolia village in the Naugachia area. The victims, a 23-year-old woman named Chandni Kumari, her 38-year-old husband Chandan Kumar, and their two-year-old daughter, were brutally bludgeoned and shot to death in an alleged honor killing carried out by the woman’s father and brother.

Family Murder Over Marriage

The attack was reportedly fuelled by the woman’s family’s opposition to her marriage to Chandan Kumar, who was 15 years older than her. The couple had a love marriage three years ago, a decision which Chandani’s father, Pappu Singh, and brother, Dhiraj Kumar Singh, were vehemently against. Despite the passage of time, their animosity did not wane, culminating in this gruesome act of violence that has left a community reeling.

Manhunt for the Accused

Following the incident, the assailants have gone on the run, turning into fugitives overnight. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused, with investigators also combing through the call records of the family members of the accused. The primary aim is to apprehend the culprits and recover the firearm used in the killing.

Evidence and Investigation

At the crime scene, the police have recovered five spent cartridges and the iron rod used in the attack, which are crucial pieces of evidence. Forensic experts have been roped in to examine the evidence meticulously. The bodies of the victims were sent for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of their death.

This tragic incident has not only shone a spotlight on the severe consequences of family opposition to marriage choices in some regions of India but has also underscored the urgency for societal change. The pursuit of justice continues for Chandni, Chandan, and their little girl, and the hope is that their untimely deaths will serve as a wake-up call for society at large.

Crime India
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

