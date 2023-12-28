en English
Crime

Hong Kong Teenager Sentenced to Six Years over Foiled Bomb Plot

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:11 am EST
Hong Kong Teenager Sentenced to Six Years over Foiled Bomb Plot

In a landmark case that has gripped Hong Kong, a 19-year-old man, Ho Yu-wang, has been sentenced to six years in prison after admitting to a terrorism charge connected to a thwarted plot to bomb court buildings. The charge, the first of its kind, was made under a national security law imposed by Beijing.

Plot Mastermind Sentenced

Ho Yu-wang was identified as the mastermind behind the plot, intended to unfold in 2021, which involved the manufacture of explosives with the sole aim of targeting court establishments. The group implicated in the plot was primarily made up of secondary students at the time. However, a timely police investigation successfully disrupted the plan before any explosives were created or any harm was inflicted.

Beijing’s National Security Law

The national security law, inserted directly into Hong Kong’s mini-constitution by Beijing in June 2020, criminalizes subversion, secession, collusion with foreign forces, and terrorist acts. This legislation has granted police sweeping new powers, and those facing a national security charge face handpicked judges, up to life in prison, and are rarely granted bail. As of mid-2023, security law cases have seen a 100 per cent conviction rate.

Impact on Hong Kong

The sentencing of Ho Yu-wang marks a significant moment in the city’s judicial history. It highlights the severity of the national security law and its implications on the city’s youth, as the majority of those involved in the plot were secondary students. The prosecution was keen to underscore that the preemptive action by the police ensured that there were no casualties, and the plot remained unexecuted. This case serves as a stark reminder of the stringent measures being taken to maintain law and order in the city, and the lengths to which the authorities are willing to go to ensure national security.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

