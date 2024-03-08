Hong Kong Shock: Two Arrested After Discovery of Infant Bodies in Glass Bottles

Hong Kong police apprehended a couple on Friday following a harrowing find in their apartment: two infants' bodies preserved in glass bottles. This grim revelation surfaced during a routine clean-up at Mei Hang Building, Tuen Mun, casting a spotlight on a chilling case of illegal body handling and sparking widespread horror and disbelief across the city.

Disturbing Discovery

The unsettling discovery was made around 10 am by a cleaner, tasked with tidying the premises by the flat's owner. Hidden in a corner of the living room, covered by a white towel, were two cylindrical glass bottles, each about 15 cm in diameter and 30 cm tall, containing the bodies of two infants submerged in an unidentified liquid. The police were immediately notified, leading to the arrest of a 24-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman connected to the case. Both suspects are currently under police custody, facing charges for preventing the burial of bodies.

Investigation Underway

Detectives from the New Territories North regional crime unit have taken charge of the investigation. Preliminary inquiries revealed that the flat, leased in December 2022 for HK$8,500 (approximately US$1,100) a month, had seen no payments for the past six months. The landlords' attempt to reclaim the property last week led to the shocking find. Authorities have yet to determine the infants' genders and cause of death, pending a thorough autopsy. The case is being pursued under the classifications of 'dead bodies found' and 'illegal handling of human remains.'

Community in Shock

This case has sent shockwaves through Hong Kong, a city unaccustomed to such gruesome discoveries. As the community grapples with the horror of the incident, questions about the tenants' motives and the circumstances leading to the infants' deaths remain unanswered. The police continue their investigation, promising to leave no stone unturned in uncovering the truth behind this macabre event.

The discovery of the infant bodies in Tuen Mun reveals a dark underbelly in an otherwise bustling metropolis, prompting a closer examination of societal issues and mental health concerns. As the city waits for answers, this case serves as a grim reminder of the vulnerabilities and tragedies that can lie hidden within the confines of urban living.