Hong Kong Polytechnic University Siege: Nine Individuals Sentenced

The aftermath of the 2019 Polytechnic University siege in Hong Kong led to the sentencing of nine individuals. The drama unfolded as eight of the defendants faced trial, and one pleaded guilty to charges related to unlawful assembly and weapon possession. The sentences issued by the court varied, with jail terms ranging from seven to 13 months. One of the defendants, however, was dispatched to a detention center.

Defendants and Charges

The defendants included Wong Chun-yin, Ronald Cheng Hong-shing, Tang Long-yin, Lai Hang-kei, Ng Chun-fung, Vicky Chiu Wing-ki, Yip Pui-shan, Law Tsz-kwan, and Catherine Wong. Tang, who was only 15 years old during the siege, and Ng admitted guilt to participating in an unlawful assembly. Catherine Wong also pleaded guilty to possessing an offensive weapon, a laser pointer.

Deputy Judge Colin Wong Sze-cheung acknowledged the remorse shown by the guilty pleas and observed positive changes in the defendants post-arrest. This observation led to the reduction in sentences for eight of the defendants. The judge's remarks during the sentencing highlighted the group's actions supported violent behavior during the siege, disregarding public warnings and media coverage of police instructions.