Hong Kong Police in Pursuit of Hit-and-Run Driver After Pedestrian Critically Injured

Hong Kong police have initiated a search for a hit-and-run driver following a distressing incident that left a 66-year-old woman critically injured. The event unfolded on Thursday night near the Garden Company bakery in Sham Shui Po, where the driver, after engaging in multiple vehicular collisions, fled the scene, leaving chaos and concern in his wake.

Details of the Incident

The sequence of events began when the young man in his twenties, driving a white car, was approached by officers due to illegal parking on a lane off Castle Peak Road. In a haste to evade the police, the driver sped off, leading to a series of collisions. Notably, his car mounted the pavement, hitting the elderly pedestrian and projecting her onto the road. Despite the grave injury inflicted, the driver did not stop to assist or report the accident. The rampage continued with the driver hitting another car on Castle Peak Road, followed by collisions with a third car at Un Chau Street and Yen Chow Street junction, and a taxi near Kiu Kiang Street, before ultimately abandoning his vehicle and escaping on foot.

Victims and Response

The 66-year-old woman was immediately rushed to Princess Margaret Hospital in an unconscious state, where she remains in critical condition. The series of collisions also resulted in minor injuries to a 54-year-old driver who was treated at the same hospital. This incident has triggered a comprehensive police investigation, led by the Sham Shui Po district crime squad, aimed at apprehending the hit-and-run driver. The authorities are calling for witnesses and anyone with information to come forward to assist in the ongoing manhunt.

Community and Safety Concerns

This hit-and-run incident has raised significant concerns regarding road safety and the alarming trend of drivers fleeing accident scenes in Hong Kong. The community's reaction has been one of shock and a call for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent future occurrences. The police's relentless pursuit of the suspect underscores the seriousness with which such cases are treated, aiming not only to bring justice for the victims but also to reinforce the message that reckless and irresponsible behavior on the roads will not be tolerated.

The incident is a grim reminder of the potential consequences of negligent driving and the importance of adhering to road safety regulations. As the investigation continues, the community eagerly awaits updates, hoping for a swift resolution and measures to enhance pedestrian safety on Hong Kong's bustling streets.