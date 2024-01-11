en English
Crime

Hong Kong Police Arrest 35 in Technology Voucher Fraud Scheme

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 4:40 am EST
Hong Kong Police Arrest 35 in Technology Voucher Fraud Scheme

In an extensive operation that has shocked the city, Hong Kong Police have apprehended 35 individuals allegedly involved in fraudulent schemes targeting the government’s technology voucher program. The suspects, a group of 21 men and 14 women ranging in age from 24 to 62, are believed to be part of three separate fraud syndicates.

Exploiting the Technology Voucher Program

Launched in 2016, the technology voucher program was devised as a tool to boost local businesses and organizations by aiding them in the adoption of technological services and solutions to enhance productivity. However, according to Chief Inspector Ng Kei-chun from the commercial crime bureau, the arrested individuals exploited this program for their personal gain.

Modus Operandi of the Syndicates

The fraud syndicates reportedly engaged in recruiting applicants for the subsidy program, often through cold calls or social media platforms. They provided one-stop services for these recruits, preparing all requisite documents and submitting fraudulent proofs of operation and payment records. The syndicates even opened email accounts to communicate with the commission’s secretariat, inquiring about their applications.

Once the funds were successfully acquired, they were divided between the intermediaries and the applicants, more often than not in a 6:4 or 7:3 ratio.

Police Operation and Further Investigation

During the investigation, police conducted raids on the residences and offices of the suspects, seizing significant operational records, bank documents, and approximately HK$360,000 in cash. The authorities have also frozen about HK$950,000 across two bank accounts linked to the case.

With this operation, the police believe they have effectively dismantled multiple fraud syndicates. The arrestees include former pro-democracy Yuen Long district councilor Lam Chun. The police have condemned the fraudsters for their actions and have stated that the investigation continues.

In total, the culprits are accused of defrauding the government of an estimated HK$10.3 million through about 50 applications of the technology voucher subsidy.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

