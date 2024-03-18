Hong Kong Minibus Rampage: Driver Arrested After Striking 3 Vehicles, Injuring Four

Hong Kong police apprehended a 64-year-old minibus driver following a series of hit and run incidents in Yuen Long, marking a disturbing event that left the community in shock. The driver, embroiled in a 10-minute vehicular frenzy, collided with another minibus, a double-decker bus, and a private car, causing minor injuries to four individuals. This alarming sequence of events unfolded on a seemingly regular Sunday, propelling urgent discussions on road safety and driver responsibility.

Advertisment

Chronology of Chaos

The incident began near a bustling roundabout close to Castle Peak Road Tai Mei, when the driver's vehicle, devoid of passengers, rammed into a green-top minibus at 12:27 pm. The collision resulted in injuries to a man and two women, aged between 39 and 81, aboard the second minibus. Shortly after, the driver's reckless journey continued, hitting a KMB double-decker bus and a seven-seater car in rapid succession. Despite the chaos, the car driver's complaint of neck pain did not necessitate hospital treatment, unlike the three earlier victims who were promptly taken to Pok Oi Hospital.

Arrest and Investigation

Advertisment

The driver's attempt to evade responsibility led him to a car repair shop in Tai Tong, seeking to conceal the damage inflicted during his spree. However, a vigilant employee, suspecting foul play, declined to service the vehicle and alerted authorities. This act of civic duty facilitated the driver's arrest on charges of dangerous driving and failing to stop and report an accident. Preliminary investigations are delving into the driver's past, including any history of drug use or mental health issues, to shed light on the motives behind his dangerous conduct.

Community Impact and Response

The incidents have sparked a broader conversation about road safety in Yuen Long, with residents and officials calling for stricter measures to prevent future occurrences. The swift action of the repair shop employee exemplifies the critical role of community vigilance. As the investigation proceeds, the focus turns to assessing current traffic regulations and the need for enhanced driver screening processes to safeguard public safety.

As Yuen Long recovers from this unprecedented event, the community's resilience is tested. The incident not only raises questions about individual accountability but also about the collective responsibility of ensuring road safety. The consequences of this event will likely influence future policies and practices, aiming to avert similar incidents and reinforcing the commitment to protecting the well-being of all road users.