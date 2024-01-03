en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Hong Kong Logistics Worker Sentenced for Robbery Driven by Desperation

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
Hong Kong Logistics Worker Sentenced for Robbery Driven by Desperation

In a surprising turn of events, a 35-year-old logistics worker in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong, Li Chit, was sentenced to a 28-month prison term for robbing a nurse. The incident, which took place outside the Haven of Hope Hospital last January, saw Li grappling the nurse, Cheng, from behind, subsequently absconding with her handbag. The stolen property contained over HK$3,600 in cash and personal items.

The Crime and its Consequences

Li pleaded guilty to the charge of robbery in the District Court in front of Judge Stanley Chan Kwong-chi. Despite the loss of money and personal belongings, some of Cheng’s possessions were later recovered. Judge Chan acknowledged Li’s crime as impulsive, stating that the act was not premeditated. Li had not armed himself or planned an ambush.

Desperation Leads to Downfall

In his defense, Li’s counsel stated that his actions stemmed from desperation. Li had found himself in a financial pitfall, owing over HK$90,000 in debt from his father’s funeral arrangements. This desperate situation led him to commit the crime upon seeing the nurse alone.

Swift Justice Ensued

Justice was quick to catch up with Li. A male pedestrian, who had witnessed the incident and attempted to chase Li, found a wallet dropped by the robber. The wallet contained Li’s identification, which played a pivotal role in his arrest on the same day. Upon arrest, Li cooperated with the police, confessing to the crime and assisting in the recovery of some of the stolen items.

0
Crime HongKong Law
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Public Assistance Sought in Ballybofey Trailer Theft Case

By BNN Correspondents

Ashraf Ali 'Shifu' Detained under Public Safety Act in Udhampur for Criminal Activities

By Dil Bar Irshad

Lebanese Army Raids Result in Major Apprehensions, Public Warned Against Firearm Use

By Dil Bar Irshad

Lebanon Security Operations: 66 Arrested, Illegal Items Seized

By Dil Bar Irshad

Brutal Assault in Groningen: A New Year's Day Tragedy ...
@Crime · 5 mins
Brutal Assault in Groningen: A New Year's Day Tragedy ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Car Accident Claims Two Lives in Kanchanaburi, Thailand

By BNN Correspondents

Tragic Car Accident Claims Two Lives in Kanchanaburi, Thailand
Convicted UK Paedophile Colin Blanchard to Have Parole Board Hearing

By Hadeel Hashem

Convicted UK Paedophile Colin Blanchard to Have Parole Board Hearing
New Year’s Eve Violence: Pune Bar Owner Assaults Patron

By Dil Bar Irshad

New Year's Eve Violence: Pune Bar Owner Assaults Patron
The International Custody Battle: A Washington Orthodontist’s Fight for His Son

By BNN Correspondents

The International Custody Battle: A Washington Orthodontist's Fight for His Son
Latest Headlines
World News
EFCC Arrests Suspended NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu Over Alleged N37 Billion Money Laundering Case
9 seconds
EFCC Arrests Suspended NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu Over Alleged N37 Billion Money Laundering Case
New Mexico State Aggies to Host UTEP Miners in College Basketball Face-off
16 seconds
New Mexico State Aggies to Host UTEP Miners in College Basketball Face-off
New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
45 seconds
New Jersey Devils vs. Washington Capitals: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Appointments to Various State Boards
2 mins
Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders Announces Appointments to Various State Boards
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
2 mins
Qatari Cabinet Approves Multiple Initiatives; Strengthens International Relations
Northeastern Huskies vs Stony Brook Seawolves: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Northeastern Huskies vs Stony Brook Seawolves: A Collegiate Basketball Showdown
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
2 mins
The Evolution of Women's Super League: Investment, Innovation, and Engagement
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons: A Basketball Showdown of Titans
2 mins
UNC Wilmington Seahawks vs Drexel Dragons: A Basketball Showdown of Titans
Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for 'The Abbey'
2 mins
Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for 'The Abbey'
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
17 mins
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
7 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app