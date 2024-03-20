Hong Kong Housewife Conned Out of HK$7.1M in Cryptocurrency Scam

A 46-year-old Hong Kong housewife has been defrauded of over HK$7.1 million (US$908,000) after falling for a cryptocurrency scam involving a fake trading platform, according to reports. The scam came to light when the victim, unable to withdraw her supposed investments or contact the fraudsters, discussed her concerns with her family and realized the deceit.

Initial Trust Leads to Financial Ruin

The scam unfolded when one of the fraudsters made contact with the woman through Instagram in July 2022, convincing her to invest in virtual currency via a link to a fraudulent trading platform. Another scammer, posing as a customer service representative from the platform, guided the victim to transfer funds into 15 different bank accounts from August 19, 2022, to March 4, 2023. Despite her substantial investments, the victim did not receive any profits, growing suspicious only after losing contact with the scammers and being unable to withdraw her funds.

Police Investigation and Public Warning

The case is currently under investigation by detectives from the Western district, who are treating it as "obtaining property by deception," a crime that can result in up to ten years of imprisonment. No arrests have been made yet. In response to this incident and the rising trend of online investment frauds, police have urged the public to verify the identities of counterparts in transactions and to use tools like the Scameter platform for checking suspicious activities. The victim admitted to not being familiar with Scameter and not receiving any scam warnings on social media, highlighting a gap in public awareness and digital literacy.

Increasing Trend of Online Scams

Police statistics reveal a significant uptick in online investment frauds, with 5,105 reports last year compared to 1,884 in 2022, and financial losses surging to HK$3.26 billion in 2023 from HK$926 million the year before. This incident underscores the broader issue of rising deception cases citywide, with a 42.6 percent increase in all types of scams, leading to HK$9.1 billion in losses in 2023. The alarming trend calls for heightened vigilance and education among internet users, particularly in the volatile realm of cryptocurrency investments.