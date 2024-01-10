en English
China

Hong Kong Customs Thwarts Major Gold Smuggling Attempt, Driver Arrested

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:35 am EST
In a significant crackdown on cross-border smuggling, Hong Kong customs officials have thwarted a major gold smuggling attempt valued at HK$10 million (approximately US$1.3 million). Hidden beneath the center console of a seven-seater car were 20 gold bars, each weighing a kilogram. The driver, a 32-year-old resident of Macau, was intercepted at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge control point, marking a milestone in the ceaseless efforts to combat illicit activities.

Driver’s Suspicious Behaviour Led to Discovery

The seizure came about as a result of the driver’s suspicious behavior, which led to an X-ray examination of his vehicle. The scan unveiled a secret compartment concealing the gold bars. The driver was subsequently arrested on suspicion of exporting unmanifested cargo, a grave offense under Hong Kong law carrying a maximum penalty of seven years imprisonment and a HK$2 million fine.

Profit Motive: The Lure of Mainland China’s Gold Market

According to customs officials, the gold was likely destined for mainland China. The primary lure: a significant price differential due to a 50% import tariff and strict import restrictions imposed by China. Should the smugglers have successfully navigated the gold into China, they could potentially evade taxes worth an estimated HK$5 million.

International Collaboration to Combat Gold Smuggling

This case marks the first detected cross-border gold smuggling incident since late 2020. The investigation remains ongoing, with the goal of identifying the gold’s origin and the intended recipient. Hong Kong customs are now working in tandem with authorities in Macau, mainland China, and international partners to effectively tackle such illicit activities.

China Crime HongKong
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

Comments

