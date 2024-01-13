en English
Crime

Hong Kong Customs Seizes Endangered Cartilages Worth HK$5 Million; 63-Year-Old Man Arrested

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:34 am EST
Hong Kong Customs Seizes Endangered Cartilages Worth HK$5 Million; 63-Year-Old Man Arrested

In a substantial stride toward wildlife conservation, Hong Kong Customs seized approximately 1,400 kilograms of endangered softshell turtles’ cartilages, worth around HK$5 million. The consignment, carefully camouflaged as dried seafood in a container from Bangladesh, was discovered during a routine inspection. The arrest of a 63-year-old man, a director of the recipient company, marks a significant advancement in dismantling the illicit wildlife smuggling network.

Unmasking the Illicit Trade

Upon the inspection of a container declared to contain dried seafood, customs officers stumbled upon a large batch of suspected softshell turtle cartilages. The container, originating from Bangladesh, raised suspicion leading to the discovery. The seized cartilages, weighing about 1,400 kg, are believed to be from endangered softshell turtles, a grave revelation shedding light on the thriving illegal wildlife trade.

Apprehending the Suspect

Following the discovery, a 63-year-old male director of the company receiving the shipment was arrested on Friday. The suspect, linked to this illicit operation, has since been released on bail pending further investigations. The arrest represents a pivotal move in the ongoing battle against the smuggling of endangered species.

Reminding the Public

Hong Kong Customs took this opportunity to remind the public about the severity of trading in endangered species without a license. As per the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals and Plants Ordinance, violators can face a hefty fine of up to HK$10 million and a decade-long imprisonment. The customs department continues to encourage citizens to report suspected smuggling activities through their hotline or email, reinforcing the collective effort required in wildlife conservation.

author

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

