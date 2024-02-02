Homicide Survivor Support Groups: A Lifeline in Hampton Roads

In Hampton Roads, Virginia, a somber narrative is unfolding. A year into 2024, the community is already grappling with the aftermath of a surge in homicides. According to the Gun Violence Archive, 16 families have been thrust into mourning, their lives irrevocably altered by such tragedies.

A Victim's Perspective

Scharnelle Hamlin, a woman all too familiar with the deep-seated pain of losing loved ones to homicide, shares her story. She underscores the unending nature of the anguish, a wound that time does little to heal. For many, the agony remains as raw as it was on day one, a grim testament to the enduring impact of these violent acts.

The High Cost of Healing

Hamlin draws attention to the steep challenges that survivors face when seeking affordable resources for grief counseling. With sessions priced between $100 and $125, many of those reeling from loss are locked out of these crucial support systems. They are left to navigate the maelly vortex of grief and trauma, often with no professional guidance.

A Beacon of Hope

To counter this, the Virginia Victim Assistance Network has initiated the Homicide Survivor Support Groups. These gatherings offer a safe haven for survivors to express their pain, share experiences, and learn effective coping strategies. Funded by grants, these groups are available free of charge in several locations including Hampton, Newport News, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, and Isle of Wight County. A new group is also set to kick off in Norfolk come March.

Hamlin underscores the essential role these groups play in preventing suicide among those who have suffered the loss of loved ones to homicide. Her call to action is clear: she implores the community to reach out, to seek help, and to remember that in the midst of despair, there is always hope.