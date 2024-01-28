Homicide Investigation Underway in Khandallah: Woman Found Dead, Police Seek Information

A tranquil Wellington suburb, Khandallah, has been jolted by the grim discovery of 79-year-old Helen Gregory's body in her Baroda Street home. The quiet neighborhood is now the focal point of a homicide investigation, the circumstances around Gregory's death reeling in a wave of unease among the residents.

Unexplained Death Turns Homicide

Initially seen as an unexplained death, a post mortem examination later revealed the unsettling reality - Helen Gregory was a victim of a violent act. The police, who have since launched a thorough investigation, are focused on unraveling the events leading to Gregory's unfortunate demise.

Community in Shock

In the usually serene neighborhood, the news of a violent death has left residents feeling rattled. The unsettling silence of the night preceding Gregory's death has deepened the mystery, with neighbors reporting no disturbances. The shockwave is palpable in the community, where such incidents are considered rare.

Public Assistance Sought

As part of the ongoing investigation, the police are conducting a thorough scene examination, a process expected to continue over the next few days. Authorities are reaching out to the public, urging anyone who had contact with Helen Gregory or noticed any unusual activities on Baroda Street on January 24 to come forward. Tips can be submitted to the police via phone or online, using the case reference number 240125/1641.