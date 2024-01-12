en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Homicide Investigation Underway Following Grisly Discovery in Walkersville, MD

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:40 pm EST
Homicide Investigation Underway Following Grisly Discovery in Walkersville, MD

A grisly discovery in Walkersville, Maryland has prompted an active homicide investigation by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. 65-year-old Brice Boots from Pikesville was found dead in a suspicious vehicle, marking a chilling event in the otherwise tranquil community.

The Foreboding Discovery

Deputies responded to a call on a Wednesday afternoon regarding a suspicious vehicle in a field on the 8200 block of Crum Road. The vehicle, with its flashers still on, had been there since the early morning. Upon investigation, they discovered the lifeless body of Brice Boots within. This triggered an immediate closure of the road for investigation between Liberty and Stauffer roads.

A Confirming Autopsy

An autopsy subsequently carried out confirmed that Boots was indeed the victim of a homicide. This information has further intensified the investigation, with local authorities actively seeking any leads that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding the death of Boots.

Call for Public Assistance

In a bid to expedite the investigation, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has publicly called for any information that could assist in the case. This includes any suspicious activities or individuals seen in and around the Crum Road area on the day of the discovery. The public’s cooperation is crucial as the authorities strive to bring the perpetrator to justice and restore peace to the Walkersville community.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Maryland's Runaway Zebras Owner's USDA License Revoked: A Win for Animal Welfare
After years of flagrant disregard for animal welfare laws and numerous instances of animal abuse, Maryland’s infamous runaway zebras owner, Jerry Lee Holly, has been dealt a decisive blow by federal officials. His USDA license has been permanently revoked, and a hefty fine of $15,000 imposed. This resolution, an uncommon measure employed by USDA regulatory
Maryland's Runaway Zebras Owner's USDA License Revoked: A Win for Animal Welfare
Pest Control Worker in Tarboro Charged with Forcible Rape of Minor
8 mins ago
Pest Control Worker in Tarboro Charged with Forcible Rape of Minor
Larimer County Sheriff's Office Seeks Most Wanted Person Ryan Anthony Rhodes
9 mins ago
Larimer County Sheriff's Office Seeks Most Wanted Person Ryan Anthony Rhodes
Trust Shattered: Mission Australia's Coordinator Embezzles $95,000 for Drug Addiction
4 mins ago
Trust Shattered: Mission Australia's Coordinator Embezzles $95,000 for Drug Addiction
'Justice Served': Michael Owen Sentenced to Life for Murder of Pregnant Wife
5 mins ago
'Justice Served': Michael Owen Sentenced to Life for Murder of Pregnant Wife
Burglary at Deputy Finance Minister's Residence Raises Security Concerns
5 mins ago
Burglary at Deputy Finance Minister's Residence Raises Security Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Renpho Eye Massager: TikTok Sensation and Therapeutic Wonder
45 seconds
Renpho Eye Massager: TikTok Sensation and Therapeutic Wonder
St. Mike's Girls' Hockey Team: A European Journey Beyond Sports
1 min
St. Mike's Girls' Hockey Team: A European Journey Beyond Sports
Nyck de Vries' Surprising Return to Formula E: A Journey Marked by Challenges & Optimism
1 min
Nyck de Vries' Surprising Return to Formula E: A Journey Marked by Challenges & Optimism
Rancho Cucamonga Nonprofit Boosts Mental Health Support for the Black Community
2 mins
Rancho Cucamonga Nonprofit Boosts Mental Health Support for the Black Community
Vietnamese Striker Praises Coach Philippe Troussier Ahead of 2023 Asian Cup
2 mins
Vietnamese Striker Praises Coach Philippe Troussier Ahead of 2023 Asian Cup
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
4 mins
6,000 Steps a Day: The New Optimal for Health, Research Suggests
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
6 mins
Harare City Council Pushes for Completion of Rufaro Stadium Renovations
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
7 mins
Norwich City Edges Closer to Championship Play-Off Spots with Victory Over Hull City
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
7 mins
Trump Jr. and Navarro Surface as Potential Defendants in Chinese Businessman's Bankruptcy Case
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
4 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
6 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
6 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
7 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
9 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
10 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
11 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
11 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
11 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app