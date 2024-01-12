Homicide Investigation Underway Following Grisly Discovery in Walkersville, MD

A grisly discovery in Walkersville, Maryland has prompted an active homicide investigation by the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office. 65-year-old Brice Boots from Pikesville was found dead in a suspicious vehicle, marking a chilling event in the otherwise tranquil community.

The Foreboding Discovery

Deputies responded to a call on a Wednesday afternoon regarding a suspicious vehicle in a field on the 8200 block of Crum Road. The vehicle, with its flashers still on, had been there since the early morning. Upon investigation, they discovered the lifeless body of Brice Boots within. This triggered an immediate closure of the road for investigation between Liberty and Stauffer roads.

A Confirming Autopsy

An autopsy subsequently carried out confirmed that Boots was indeed the victim of a homicide. This information has further intensified the investigation, with local authorities actively seeking any leads that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding the death of Boots.

Call for Public Assistance

In a bid to expedite the investigation, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office has publicly called for any information that could assist in the case. This includes any suspicious activities or individuals seen in and around the Crum Road area on the day of the discovery. The public’s cooperation is crucial as the authorities strive to bring the perpetrator to justice and restore peace to the Walkersville community.